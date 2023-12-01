The Stunning Transformation Of Taylor Momsen

The following article contains references to substance abuse and suicide.

On November 17, 2000, "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" opened in theaters and introduced the world to Taylor Momsen. The rosy-cheeked 7-year-old starred as Cindy Lou Who. Little Momsen was a newcomer to Hollywood, but she managed to stand out among a cast of superstars like Jim Carrey, Molly Shannon, and Christine Baranski. The mega-talented youngster seemingly came out of nowhere. In actuality, though, Momsen was a burgeoning star from St Louis, Missouri. She was born on July 26, 1993, to parents who nudged her into show business at an early age.

After making her film debut as the saccharin-sweet Cindy Lou Who, Momsen moved on to other projects in Hollywood and, eventually, music. After several world tours, a platinum single, and a record-shattering music career, the formidable frontwoman is just getting started.

These days, Taylor Momsen is known as many things, including a style queen, a feminist icon, and a rock 'n' roll goddess — just don't call her "Grinch Girl."