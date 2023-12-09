What To Know About Hallmark Star Brandon Routh

Hallmark is the heart of Christmas, and one movie that made an impression on Hallmark fans everywhere was "Nine Lives of Christmas," which premiered in 2014. The film follows vet student Marilee White (Kimberley Sustad) and firefighter Zachary Stone (Brandon Routh) as they meet and fall in love amidst the magic of the holiday season. Not only was the film heartwarming in the traditional Hallmark sense, but what made the movie so memorable was the actors in the roles — particularly, Brandon Routh.

Originally hailing from Des Moines, Iowa, Brandon Routh had amassed an impressive resume before making his Hallmark debut in "Nine Lives of Christmas." Routh got his big break in 2006 when he landed the role of Superman in "Superman Returns." He appeared in the cult film "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" and also had recurring roles in television, such as the soap opera "One Life to Live" and "The Rookie."

As for his personal life, Routh is a family man who has been married to his wife Courtney Ford since 2007. The couple shares a son, Leo James, born in 2012. Brandon Routh sure has a talent for winning over fans in whatever role he lands, and we love him for it, but there's more to this actor than just Hallmark happiness and superhero charm.