General Hospital Alum Alicia Leigh Willis Lives Her Best Farm Life

Alicia Leigh Willis and her fiance Tanner Foust started their farm life in August 2023, when they settled in Colorado in their new place, aptly named Foust Farms. Their decision to end up in Colorado might seem confusing to some people, but in an Instagram video, the couple explained what led them to this place.

"We get asked all the time how we chose Colorado. It's probably my fault, actually," said Foust, who graduated from the University of Colorado. "I lived here for 20 years before moving out west and — you know, we looked at Utah, we looked at Arizona, we looked at other places where we could get some space and thankfully landed on a familiar place."

While Colorado might be where Foust feels most at home, Willis doesn't feel out of place one bit on the farm. In fact, the Georgia native is just as enthusiastic as Foust is to be where they are. In the same video, she added, "I love it." In another post, she backed up her feelings of awe at their new home, writing, "I am constantly stunned by the beauty of this place."