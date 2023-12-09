Why Paris Hilton Chose To Have Her Two Children Through Surrogacy

Not content merely to live off the family fortune and spend her days clubbing and attending high society events, Paris Hilton became a legitimately branded celeb through her hit reality show, "The Simple Life," her movie appearances, and Hilton's lucrative apparel and fragrance lines. In recent years, the socialite has reinvented herself in a very different way. Hilton's bumpy romantic history finally had a happy ending in 2021 when she wed longtime boyfriend Carter Reum. Two years later, the couple expanded their family twice; Son Phoenix Barron arrived in January, and daughter London was born in November.

The timing of the babies was possible thanks to surrogacy. Using a surrogate or gestational carrier is a choice many celebrities have made over the years for various reasons. For instance, surrogacy is popular with same-sex parents such as Elton John, Neil Patrick Harris, and Andy Cohen. Further, couples who have health or infertility issues may have no other choice if they want to parent a biological child. Hilton's close pal Kim Kardashian and Kanye West used a surrogate to carry their younger children, Chicago and Psalm West, after the reality star experienced life-threatening hemorrhaging with her first two pregnancies.

It's also an option for mothers over 40, who have lower odds of successfully conceiving and carrying a child; actors Lucy Liu and Angela Bassett are among them. Hilton, on the other hand, had very different — but just as legitimate — reasons for wanting to use a surrogate.