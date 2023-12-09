These Old Hollywood Stars Had Bizarre Diets

From what they're wearing to who they associate with, celebrities' lives are fascinating, and that fascination dates back to old Hollywood. For whatever reason, regular people have always wanted to know personal details about celebrities. People have long been particularly interested in the parts of celebrities that make them more human, like what they eat.

As it turns out, there are lots of stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood who had very unique eating habits. From the frequency at which they ate to the combinations of foods these stars were putting in their bodies, it's a little unbelievable that people with access to the best food money could buy would choose to eat in these ways.

But the stories of these icons' diets are far deeper than they seem. Old Hollywood was not immune to toxic dieting culture, and pressure from various outside forces caused many stars to develop disordered eating patterns. Still, there were plenty of stars who just seemed to like unexpected food combinations. Whatever the reason, the following old Hollywood stars all had eating habits that can only be described as bizarre.

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).