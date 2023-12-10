Did Austin Butler Cheat On Ex Vanessa Hudgens? The Rumors Explained

When Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler called it quits after spending nearly a decade together, online speculation immediately arose suggesting that Butler may have cheated on the "High School Musical" star, leading to their breakup. The celebrity couple were first spotted together in 2011, as People reported at the time, marking the beginning of a seemingly perfect relationship.

Butler opened up about their deep connection to Entertainment Tonight in 2014, revealing the secret ingredient to his romantic success: "It's important to put that other person first." Due to both parties being in-demand actors, their often conflicting schedules required Hudgens and Butler to maintain a long-distance relationship. "Communication is key," she informed People in 2017, adding, "I think that if anything's bothering you, don't hold it in."

Just a few months before their breakup, Butler gushed to E! News about his soon-to-be ex-girlfriend. "It's hard for me to even put into words what that girl means to me," he admitted. "I am so inspired by her every day, and I just love her to my core." Despite the sweet talk, they were done by the end of 2019, per Us Weekly. While Hudgens and Butler have both since moved on, rumors surrounding his alleged cheating have persisted, adding intrigue to the duo's high-profile split.