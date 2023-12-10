Did Austin Butler Cheat On Ex Vanessa Hudgens? The Rumors Explained
When Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler called it quits after spending nearly a decade together, online speculation immediately arose suggesting that Butler may have cheated on the "High School Musical" star, leading to their breakup. The celebrity couple were first spotted together in 2011, as People reported at the time, marking the beginning of a seemingly perfect relationship.
Butler opened up about their deep connection to Entertainment Tonight in 2014, revealing the secret ingredient to his romantic success: "It's important to put that other person first." Due to both parties being in-demand actors, their often conflicting schedules required Hudgens and Butler to maintain a long-distance relationship. "Communication is key," she informed People in 2017, adding, "I think that if anything's bothering you, don't hold it in."
Just a few months before their breakup, Butler gushed to E! News about his soon-to-be ex-girlfriend. "It's hard for me to even put into words what that girl means to me," he admitted. "I am so inspired by her every day, and I just love her to my core." Despite the sweet talk, they were done by the end of 2019, per Us Weekly. While Hudgens and Butler have both since moved on, rumors surrounding his alleged cheating have persisted, adding intrigue to the duo's high-profile split.
Butler allegedly cheated on Hudgens with a co-star
The exact timeline of Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens' breakup is unknown, but the former couple did not celebrate the festive season together in 2019, according to Us Weekly. News of their split broke in January 2020, coinciding with Butler's newfound closeness to his "Elvis" co-star, Olivia DeJonge, prompting cheating rumors. MTV reported sightings of Butler and DeJonge, who plays Priscilla Presley in the biopic, being very tactile with each other as early as December 2019. However, it is unclear whether Butler was unfaithful, as the exes might have already been separated at the time.
Butler and DeJonge went on to have a rumored fling during the filming of "Elvis," but nothing serious came of it. Despite this, many fans remain unconvinced. Several took to Reddit to discuss Butler's infidelity, not sparing any feelings. One person wrote, "[He] literally threw away his ten-year relationship by cheating [with] someone else." Another user suggested that Butler simply didn't want to get more serious with Hudgens, asserting, "He never wanted to marry [Hudgens], so 'Elvis' was his getaway car."
Nevertheless, according to a People source, Butler and Hudgens simply didn't work out. The insider explained that their "busy work schedules and travel definitely put a strain on the relationship." Despite all the online drama, the cheating rumors have never been confirmed, leaving it unclear whether infidelity played a role in Butler and Hudgens' breakup.
The former couple hasn't remained friendly post-breakup
After ending their almost nine-year-long relationship, unlike many other former celeb couples, Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens don't appear to be on the best terms. At the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars party, the "Spring Breakers" star openly ignored Butler and was caught on camera doing so. In the video, Hudgens can be seen briefly glancing at her former boyfriend, who was standing next to Sharon Stone at the time, only to very deliberately pass by without making contact. Moments later, Butler seemed to look in Hudgens' direction, placing his hand on his chest.
Despite their apparent lack of communication, Butler did acknowledge Hudgens' impact on him as he undertook his most grueling role yet in "Elvis." During a 2023 interview with the Los Angeles Times, the actor acknowledged, "I owe her a lot for believing in me." Following their separation, Butler became involved with model Kaia Gerber. The two even sparked engagement rumors after the Instagram account Deuxmoi, known for celebrity gossip, received a tip that Butler had proposed. However, an insider close to the couple refuted the rumors when speaking to TMZ.
Meanwhile, Hudgens is engaged to MLB player Cole Tucker, whom she began dating in 2020. During an interview on "The Drew Barrymore Show," in 2021, Hudgens revealed that they first met on a Zoom meditation group call during quarantine. "I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you,'" she shared, adding, "I think there is no shame in making the first move."