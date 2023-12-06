The Song That Finally Passed Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You As No. 1

It might be hard to imagine the holidays without Mariah Carey or Mariah Carey without the holidays, as the singer has become synonymous with carols, presents under the tree, and roasted chestnuts above an open fire. The season officially doesn't start until the diva says so. Even dubbed as the 'Queen of Christmas' by the Chicago Tribune, Carey's classic and iconic song "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has been topping the holiday charts since 2011, according to Billboard, even though it first came out back in 1994. "My goal was to do something timeless, so it didn't feel like the '90s, which is when I wrote it," Carey told ABC News in an interview in November 2023.

The song's success really shouldn't surprise anyone, seeing how Carey truly is a gift that keeps on giving. However, it looks like another enduring classic has jumped out of the vault to replace "All I Want For Christmas" as the new Number 1 single on the charts. In other words, this Queen of Christmas has some royal competition.