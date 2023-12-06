The Song That Finally Passed Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You As No. 1
It might be hard to imagine the holidays without Mariah Carey or Mariah Carey without the holidays, as the singer has become synonymous with carols, presents under the tree, and roasted chestnuts above an open fire. The season officially doesn't start until the diva says so. Even dubbed as the 'Queen of Christmas' by the Chicago Tribune, Carey's classic and iconic song "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has been topping the holiday charts since 2011, according to Billboard, even though it first came out back in 1994. "My goal was to do something timeless, so it didn't feel like the '90s, which is when I wrote it," Carey told ABC News in an interview in November 2023.
The song's success really shouldn't surprise anyone, seeing how Carey truly is a gift that keeps on giving. However, it looks like another enduring classic has jumped out of the vault to replace "All I Want For Christmas" as the new Number 1 single on the charts. In other words, this Queen of Christmas has some royal competition.
'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' makes a chart comeback
Mariah Carey has some new Christmas competition in the form of an old 1950s bop that has climbed the charts for the very first time. According to Billboard, Brenda Lee's "Rockin Around the Christmas Tree" is now the Number 1 holiday song even though it was first released 65 years ago. Not only that, but at 78, Lee is also the oldest artist to make it to the Number 1 spot as well. She was just 13 when she first recorded the holiday jingle. Speaking about the song's sudden resurgence and success, Lee said, "I'm happy for everybody here that's worked so hard to make this happen because in today's world, everything moves so fast and furious. But I'm telling you this: My label has come to bat."
If the song sounds familiar to anyone in the Millenial generation and beyond, it's because "Rockin Around The Christmas Tree" was featured in the cult classic "Home Alone" starring Macaulay Culkin. Now, as far as how Carey is probably dealing with this, no one really knows, but there's a very good chance that she might be employing one of her coping mechanisms with a much-needed bubble bath. After all, Carey isn't only the 'Queen of Christmas,' but the queen of the bathtub, too.