Everything Macaulay Culkin And Brenda Song Have Said About Parenting Their 2 Kids

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song's fairytale relationship makes us believe in true love. The future lovebirds first met on the sets of Seth Green's directorial debut, "Changeland," in June 2017. A month later, they were spotted on their first date, and in October, they even joined Green and his wife, Clare Grant, for an adorable double date. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2019, Song shared that she found bonding with child stars like Macaulay easy because of their unique shared experiences.

The pair continued to thrive and kept their relationship private, with the exception of some adorable birthday tributes. For Macaulay's 40th birthday, Song wrote him a heartfelt Instagram message, which ended with her calling him a unicorn because before she met him, she didn't believe people like him could exist.

When Macaulay appeared on the "Joe Rogan Podcast" in 2018, he shared that he couldn't wait to have children with his lovely partner. He added, "I have a pretty little family — a pretty girl, a pretty dog, a pretty cat, and all that stuff. We're gonna move," he said. "We're doing the house thing and all that kind of stuff," (via People). And all of Culkin's wishes came true. In April 2021, the pair welcomed their first child and named him Dakota Song Culkin to honor Macaulay's late sister. The happy couple got engaged in January 2022, and in March 2023, the "Home Alone" star's brother, Kieran Culkin, confirmed that Macaulay and Song had another child.