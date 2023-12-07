Meghan Markle Gives Subtle Sign She's Ready To Reconcile With King Charles

The rift between the royal family and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has shown few signs of ending anytime soon. But there's perhaps been a subtle signal from Meghan in her choice of accessory that suggests she'd be happy to do her part to repair the relationship with her father-in-law, King Charles III.

The duchess was spotted recently in Santa Barbara, California, wearing a diamond tennis bracelet that Charles reportedly gifted to her before her 2018 wedding to Harry. If things were truly and irrevocably broken between daughter-in-law and father-in-law, it seems unlikely that Meghan would be publicly wearing an expensive gift from Charles.

Meghan was seen wearing what seems to be the same bracelet the day before her nuptials to the Duke of Sussex, at Cliveden House Hotel. The former "Suits" star also donned the pricey piece during her first royal tour, when she and Harry visited Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, and the Kingdom of Tonga — a pretty big milestone! Clearly, it means something to her.