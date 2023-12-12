What Does It Mean When You Dream About Waves?

Dreaming of waves can be seen as a visual representation of where one's feelings lie. Furthermore, the ferocity of the ripples is also believed to have different meanings, depending on one's belief system. For instance, seeing calmer waves in your sleep can be seen as a representation of emotional stability and tranquility. Additionally, the water's stillness may indicate one's desire for or achievement of inner peace. It could signify that you are in a positive and content state of mind. However, quite the opposite is thought of dreams that incorporate large waves and choppy waters.

Within the dream interpretation community, envisioning a tsunami when sleeping is looked at as a tell-tell sign that anxiety is high. As Dream Christ explains, since tides are typically seen as an uncontrollable act of nature, they can manifest the same way in your nightly visions. Large swells of water could be a metaphor for impending difficulties or barriers in your everyday life that may be beyond your control. Thus, a dream may be accepted as a message to prepare for impending changes or a challenging circumstance, hence the term "Anxiety Dream." These types of dreams can reveal much about your health, as they are common among people experiencing sleep disorders or PTSD, Choosing Therapy explains. Deep breathing exercises throughout the day can help alleviate such dreams and may get rid of the waves for good.