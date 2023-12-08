Ellen Holly, Groundbreaking One Life To Live Actor, Dead At 92

A television pioneer is gone. Ellen Holly, the first Black actor ever to appear on a soap opera, died at age 92 on December 7, 2023. Holly, who played Carla Gray on "One Life to Live," had been under medical care at Calvary Hospital in New York City.

A graduate of Hunter College, Holly launched a stage career right after graduation, but found it difficult to land regular roles because she was considered too light-skinned to play Black roles. She wrote an editorial on the topic for The New York Times in 1968, which caught the attention of legendary soap producer Agnes Nixon. As Carla Benari Gray, Holly was able to address race-related issues as she tackled traditional soap story arcs like falling in love with two men at the same time.

Holly remained on the show from 1968 to 1980, then returned for two more years in 1983. She also appeared on "The Guiding Light" and other projects, including Spike Lee's "School Daze," before retiring from acting to become a librarian in White Plains, New York.

More to come...