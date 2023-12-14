Taylor Swift's Feud With Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Hurt Her More Than We Knew

One of the most problematic and shocking things Kanye "Ye" West has ever done was undoubtedly when the rapper infamously invited himself onto the stage and interrupted Taylor Swift as she was accepting the award for Best Female Video at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards — also her first VMA. Fast forward to 2016, and Swift became embroiled in another scandal with Ye and his then-wife Kim Kardashian based on his song "Famous," in which the controversial rapper name-drops Swift and calls her a "b****."

The pop star claimed that she didn't permit him to call her that in the song, leading Kardashian to leak a video of the conversation between Swift and Ye that made it seem like she did, resulting in Swift being branded a liar. Notably, the video was later revealed to have been edited, but the damage was already done.

In the 2020 Netflix documentary "Miss Americana," we learned that Swift was incredibly hurt by the incident. In 2023, she delved into it further during her "Person of the Year" interview with TIME, revealing just how traumatic that time of her life was. "Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me," Swift stated.