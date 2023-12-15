Meadow Walker Formed A Tight Bond With Vin Diesel After Her Father Paul's Untimely Death

Paul Walker's death was a shock to fans and the film industry, but no one was hit harder than his daughter Meadow Walker. Meadow is Paul's only child with Rebecca Soteros, and she was only 15 years old when her father tragically passed away in 2013. Since then, Meadow has maintained a connection to him through other people he loved dearly, such as his longtime co-star and her godfather, Vin Diesel.

Paul and Diesel shared the screen in five Fast & Furious films before Paul's death. Since then, the Marvel actor has remained a steadfast presence in Meadow's life. "She's the first person on Father's Day to wish me Happy Father's Day. To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things," Diesel gushed of his goddaughter to Extra. He explained how it feels to see Meadow blending seamlessly into life with his own children: "I can only imagine what [Paul] sees when he sees that ... I feel very protective. It goes beyond the movie."

As Meadow got older, Diesel remained by her side. Their tight bond was evident when Diesel stood proudly next to Meadow at the premiere of "Fast X" in 2023, a film in which she made a cameo appearance. Sharing her gratitude on Instagram, Meadow reflected on joining the "Fast & Furious" franchise. "I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family," she wrote.