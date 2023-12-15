Meadow Walker Formed A Tight Bond With Vin Diesel After Her Father Paul's Untimely Death
Paul Walker's death was a shock to fans and the film industry, but no one was hit harder than his daughter Meadow Walker. Meadow is Paul's only child with Rebecca Soteros, and she was only 15 years old when her father tragically passed away in 2013. Since then, Meadow has maintained a connection to him through other people he loved dearly, such as his longtime co-star and her godfather, Vin Diesel.
Paul and Diesel shared the screen in five Fast & Furious films before Paul's death. Since then, the Marvel actor has remained a steadfast presence in Meadow's life. "She's the first person on Father's Day to wish me Happy Father's Day. To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things," Diesel gushed of his goddaughter to Extra. He explained how it feels to see Meadow blending seamlessly into life with his own children: "I can only imagine what [Paul] sees when he sees that ... I feel very protective. It goes beyond the movie."
As Meadow got older, Diesel remained by her side. Their tight bond was evident when Diesel stood proudly next to Meadow at the premiere of "Fast X" in 2023, a film in which she made a cameo appearance. Sharing her gratitude on Instagram, Meadow reflected on joining the "Fast & Furious" franchise. "I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family," she wrote.
Vin Diesel is a father figure for Meadow Walker
Meadow Walker and Vin Diesel are proof that family is forever. Hanging out on set with her father while living between Los Angeles and Hawaii, Meadow also became close to Diesel. Ahead of Meadow's 21st birthday, Diesel posted a sweet message on Instagram for his goddaughter: "I know it's your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry. Love you kid. Uncle Vin."
In 2021, when Meadow tied the knot with Louis Thornton-Allan, there was no one more fitting than Diesel to accompany her down the aisle. Complex shared a heartwarming photo of the duo walking toward the altar for the intimate ceremony. Diesel wasn't the only "Fast & Furious" star in attendance — Jordana Brewster also posted photos from the celebration on Instagram. Meadow also chose Diesel's daughter, Hania Sinclair, as her maid of honor.
On the eighth anniversary of Paul's passing in November 2021, Diesel posted a photo of Meadow and Hania from the wedding. "Look at this photo Pablo, it will make you smile," his heartfelt message to Paul read. Diesel shared an anecdote about Paul calming his nerves ahead of Hania's birth in 2008. "The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor."
Meadow and Paul formed a close bond shortly before his passing
While Meadow Walker and her father became very close, she spent her early years living in Hawaii with her mother. She only visited her father occasionally before returning to Los Angeles in 2011, where Paul Walker and Rebecca Soteros shared custody (per People). Ultimately, Meadow opted to live with Paul full-time only months before his passing at the end of 2013.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Paul expressed the challenges of being so far from Meadow for the larger part of her life. "My heart was desperate for so many years with the situation with my daughter. She's living in Hawaii, and she's there, and I'm running here," he explained. "My daughter lives with me full-time now, and she's the best partner I've ever had ... I've never had anything like this in my life."
After Paul's untimely death, Meadow persisted in pursuing her dreams as a model, actor, and philanthropist. In 2015, she launched the Paul Walker Foundation, which provides scholarships to teens pursuing impactful projects in their communities. Through this work, Meadow has felt more connected to Paul than ever, noting that she also often senses his presence. "For me, it's numbers. Four and seven are my dad's favorite numbers," Meadow explained to E! News at the "Fast X" movie premiere. "And I swear whenever I'm doubting anything or whenever I'm in an argument with someone, I start seeing four and seven everywhere. So I always know that it's him."