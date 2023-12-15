Tim Allen Was More Grinchy Than Jolly As Santa Claus, According To His Costar

Tim Allen wasn't always a holiday icon. The actor was a standup comic before his big TV break playing Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor on ABC's "Home Improvement." The show ran from 1991 to 1999 — in fact, here's what Allen and the rest of the "Home Improvement" cast look like today. In 1994, when "Home Improvement" was at its peak popularity, Allen took on the role of Scott Calvin aka Santa Claus in "The Santa Clause."

That was the first film in the series, followed by "The Santa Clause 2" in 2002 and "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause" in 2006 with Allen playing Santa in all three. The franchise got another life as the TV series "The Santa Clauses" on Disney+, and in the first episode — "Chapter One: Good to Ho" — Casey Wilson played a grown-up version of one of the kids from the first film. While Allen may have been playing the holly jolly Santa Claus, his behavior on set was anything but Santa like.

Wilson, comedian and actor from "Saturday Night Live," co-hosts the podcast "B**** Sesh," and in Episode 347, she made it clear just how horrible it was to work with Allen. "Tim Allen was such a b*****. It was the truly single worst experience I've ever had with a co-star ever." That's not really the vibe you'd expect from someone playing Santa, or the vibe from someone who cares about their co-workers.