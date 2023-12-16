Obama's Ambition Ruined His Romance With Woman He Proposed To Before Michelle

Before Barack Obama married Michelle, the 44th President of the United States had experienced some other significant romantic relationships. However, even as far back as his 1995 memoir, "Dreams from My Father," Obama was reluctant to discuss these individuals in detail. "I was very sensitive in my book not to write about my girlfriends, partly out of respect for them," Obama later explained to biographer David Maraniss (via Politico). Obama went even further and combined situations from different relationships, a strategy he called "compression."

In 2017, historian David Garrow separated details of those past romances in his 1,400+ page Obama biography, "Rising Star." Garrow located Sheila Miyoshi Jager, a woman Obama had proposed to twice before meeting Michelle. Obama and Jager had a three-year romance in the 1980s when Jager was a University of Chicago doctoral student in anthropology. Obama was a community organizer who aspired to a political career, like the Mayor of Chicago or a national political office. For Jager, who was living with Obama, his shift in mindset was abrupt. "He became ... so very ambitious very suddenly," she explained to Garrow (via The Washington Post). "By 1987, about a year into our relationship, he already had his sights on becoming president."

"Rising Star" claims Obama believed that to reach his career goal, he needed to emphasize his African American heritage. Discussions of race and Obama's and Jager's differing viewpoints complicated their relationship, impacting their decision to split up.