Where Does Ariana Madix Stand With Tom Schwartz Today?

The friendship between Tom Schwartz and Ariana Madix was destroyed by the news of Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss, but Schwartz hasn't lost all hope of a reconciliation. After seeing how Madix has recovered post-breakup, Schwartz still believes that their friendship can be mended. In a December 2023 interview with People, Schwartz opened up about his ambition to become friends with Madix again.

"I'm always cordial with her and I'm always excited to see her," he told the outlet. "She'll give me a nod and say hi, but I think our friendship [is] going to take some work. I've got a five-year plan."

Despite his hopes for the future, Madix is pretty clear about where she stands with Schwartz after Scandoval. In August, a few cast members of "Vanderpump Rules" were seen in a photo on the Queens of Bravo account at a sandwich tasting for Madix's new business venture. In the photo, Madix is sitting at the table with Schwartz, prompting fans to speculate whether she had forgiven him or not. Madix firmly put the rumors to rest, commenting back on the post, "I'm not friends with Tom Schwartz." Looks like the "Schwartz and Sandy's" co-owner has a lot of work ahead of him if he wants to make amends with Madix.