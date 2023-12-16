Where Does Ariana Madix Stand With Tom Schwartz Today?
Feuds and fights between friends are part of the deal when someone decides to star on a reality TV show. The drama and betrayal is what keeps the series on air and gives the fans a reason to tune in every week for more. And one of the biggest bombshells and ensuing rivalries in Bravo history was that of "Scandoval," the cleverly-named affair between "Vanderpump Rules" stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.
When the news of the affair broke in March 2023, every cast member of the show rallied around Sandoval's betrayed ex, Ariana Madix. Every cast member, except one: Tom Schwartz. As Sandoval's best friend, Schwartz tried to support both Sandoval and Madix through the breakup, but Madix wasn't very happy when she found out that Schwartz had been keeping the affair a secret for months. Madix has been able to rebuild her life post-Scandoval — in fact, Ariana is thriving — but her friendship with Schwartz is going to take some more time to get back to where it was, if it can ever be repaired.
Schwartz wants to be friends with Madix in the next five years
The friendship between Tom Schwartz and Ariana Madix was destroyed by the news of Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss, but Schwartz hasn't lost all hope of a reconciliation. After seeing how Madix has recovered post-breakup, Schwartz still believes that their friendship can be mended. In a December 2023 interview with People, Schwartz opened up about his ambition to become friends with Madix again.
"I'm always cordial with her and I'm always excited to see her," he told the outlet. "She'll give me a nod and say hi, but I think our friendship [is] going to take some work. I've got a five-year plan."
Despite his hopes for the future, Madix is pretty clear about where she stands with Schwartz after Scandoval. In August, a few cast members of "Vanderpump Rules" were seen in a photo on the Queens of Bravo account at a sandwich tasting for Madix's new business venture. In the photo, Madix is sitting at the table with Schwartz, prompting fans to speculate whether she had forgiven him or not. Madix firmly put the rumors to rest, commenting back on the post, "I'm not friends with Tom Schwartz." Looks like the "Schwartz and Sandy's" co-owner has a lot of work ahead of him if he wants to make amends with Madix.
Schwartz's friendship with Sandoval is also strained
Schwartz's relationship with Madix isn't his only friendship that was strained by the fallout from Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss. Since Schwartz kept the secret of the affair for Sandoval's benefit, his friendship with Sandoval became tense after the breakup when fans found out he had covered for Sandoval. When Schwartz was a guest on the podcast "When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany" in June 2023, he discussed the state of his friendship with Sandoval and how he feels about his friend in the wake of the breakup. "It's hard for me not to be resentful of him ... I'm taking a break from Tom right now."
Schwartz also addressed Sandoval's tour with his band, which received some criticism since it started right after Madix and Sandoval's split. "He's singing his heart out," Schwartz said. "It just looks like he has no contrition, or it looks like he just doesn't give a f–k and he's living out his rockstar dreams and good for him ... I know he f—king regrets it. But he doesn't do a good job of showing that."