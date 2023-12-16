What Really Went Down Between Kristin Cavallari And Tyler Cameron?
Dating in Hollywood is an adventure all on its own, and when the media gets wind of a potential romance, rumors fuel the fire even if the two celebrities are not together. Reality TV personality Kristin Cavallari's love life is always a topic of conversation in the press, especially when fans are trying to decipher what exactly happened between her and former "Bachelorette" contestant Tyler Cameron.
Cavallari rose to fame through her appearances on multiple reality TV shows, such as "The Hills," "Very Cavallari," and "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County." She's also a businesswoman, the owner of her jewelry brand Uncommon James, as well as Uncommon James Home and Uncommon Beauty. Cavallari invited fellow reality TV star Cameron to appear in one of the photoshoots for her jewelry brand, sparking dating rumors between the two even though both parties refused to confirm anything. However, gossip started up again when Cavallari admitted that Cameron was one of the hottest people she'd ever hooked up with, leaving fans confused as to what actually happened between the reality stars.
Cavallari and Cameron's relationship started as a professional one
Speculation about Kristin Cavallari's dating life began at a photoshoot for her Uncommon James jewelry brand. Cavallari and Tyler Cameron were spotted posing for the photoshoot by paparazzi, but the shoot was anything but innocent. Cavallari and Cameron were seen making out in one of the photos, which might not have been enough to spark dating rumors on its own; however, Cavallari was newly split from ex-husband Jay Cutler, so fans were in a tizzy over the pictures. Despite the steamy photo session, Cavallari insisted on an episode of "The Bellas Podcast" that her relationship with Cameron was platonic. "I mean, that's why I hired the guy, to get press," she explained. "It worked. I was like, 'Check that box.'"
Cavallari continued to praise Cameron as the "nicest human being on the planet," but firmly insisted that they were definitely not dating. However, accounts of their friendly relationship started to fall apart as the two were seen together more and more, and not in a professional capacity.
Cavallari admitted that Cameron was the hottest guy she'd hooked up with
Attention was still on Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron when photos were shared of the two celebrating New Year's Eve together in December 2022. Cameron and Cavallari shared the holiday with former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and her fiance Jason Tartick, and pictures of the two from the party surfaced online. Cavallari and Cameron were seen dancing together and hugging at the party, and when Tartick questioned Cameron about his reason for coming to town for the holidays, Cameron didn't give a straightforward answer. The rumors died down after the two weren't seen together again, until the reality star was asked on her podcast "Let's Be Honest" in November 2023 who was the hottest person she had ever hooked up with. Cavallari's answer was a bit of a shock to fans.
"This is so funny. Okay, if I were just purely basing it on looks, right? Like put every guy in a lineup, nothing to do with like chemistry, or just like the hottest? Tyler Cameron, and believe it or not you guys — I know this is really freaking hard to believe — he's hotter in person."
While it doesn't seem like their relationship is still going strong, Cavallari's admission clearly implies that there was definitely something beyond a professional relationship between the two at one time or another. Perhaps Cavallari's admission will spark something new for her and Cameron in the future.