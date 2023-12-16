What Really Went Down Between Kristin Cavallari And Tyler Cameron?

Attention was still on Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron when photos were shared of the two celebrating New Year's Eve together in December 2022. Cameron and Cavallari shared the holiday with former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and her fiance Jason Tartick, and pictures of the two from the party surfaced online. Cavallari and Cameron were seen dancing together and hugging at the party, and when Tartick questioned Cameron about his reason for coming to town for the holidays, Cameron didn't give a straightforward answer. The rumors died down after the two weren't seen together again, until the reality star was asked on her podcast "Let's Be Honest" in November 2023 who was the hottest person she had ever hooked up with. Cavallari's answer was a bit of a shock to fans.

"This is so funny. Okay, if I were just purely basing it on looks, right? Like put every guy in a lineup, nothing to do with like chemistry, or just like the hottest? Tyler Cameron, and believe it or not you guys — I know this is really freaking hard to believe — he's hotter in person."

While it doesn't seem like their relationship is still going strong, Cavallari's admission clearly implies that there was definitely something beyond a professional relationship between the two at one time or another. Perhaps Cavallari's admission will spark something new for her and Cameron in the future.