Michelle Obama Wasn't The Only First Lady To Guest Star On A Sitcom

There are plenty of weird rules that the First Lady is forced to follow, but staying off the small screen is not one of them. One of the strange facts about Former First Lady Michelle Obama is that she appeared in a few sitcoms to discuss various causes. First, she appeared in the "iCarly" episode "iMeet the First Lady." The episode's plot related to the Joining Forces campaign supporting families of those in the armed forces. At a screening of the episode, Obama explained how she watches the sitcom with her daughters. She also shared a kind message to any children at the screening with family in the military: "We did this episode because we want the country to know how proud we are of all of you. Know that you have an entire country that stands behind you guys, okay?" (via ABC News).

In the "Parks and Recreation" episode "Moving Up," Obama name-dropped her Let's Move! program while advising Leslie Knope (played by Amy Poehler) to take a National Parks Service job (via YouTube). Lastly, Obama appeared on the 2022 "Black-ish" episode "That's What Friends Are For." According to Hola!, that cameo was directly tied to the When We All Vote initiative.

However, Obama wasn't the only first lady who had a cameo on a sitcom to raise awareness. Back in 1983, former First Lady Nancy Reagan stopped by "Diff'rent Strokes" to bring awareness to her "Just Say No" campaign, aimed to dissuade people from using drugs.