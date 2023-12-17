Inside The Rumored Feud Between Beyoncé And Keri Hilson

Sadly, the media played up the narrative of a rivalry between Keri Hilson and Beyoncé Knowles. In August 2020, while speaking with "Out Loud with Claudia Jordan," Hilson explained, "There was obviously a whole lot of public scrutiny that I had already dealt with for years, and that had built up, and I felt crucified for ideas and decisions that were not my own, that my arm was twisted to do." Further suggesting that she was at the mercy of her record label, Hilson added, "It was written that way. It was not my lyrics, it was not my writing, was not my doing, but I had to pay the penalty."

Finally, in April 2021, during a chat with radio host Persia Nicole for her "Middays With Persia" show, Hilson shared that she spoke to Knowles about the years-long rumors and put their issues to rest once and for all. "I do feel like she understood what that was all about," adding later in the conversation, "I made a decision that was not authentic to who I truly am, and of course, I regret it. Of course." Easing the tension seemed to be a freeing moment for the songwriter. These days, Knowles has continued her stunning transformation while Hilson has enjoyed years working behind the scenes on other's music and promising new tunes of her own.