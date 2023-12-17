Jen Shah And Elizabeth Holmes Became Fast Friends Behind Bars

At first glance, "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah and entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes don't appear to have much in common. However, these controversial women have both been embroiled in high-profile fraud cases. Shah was accused and ultimately convicted of running a telemarketing scheme that defrauded primarily elderly victims by selling them an array of products and services that did not exist. Holmes was accused and convicted of conspiring to defraud investors through her blood testing technology company, Theranos, which claimed that it could perform a wide range of medical tests using smaller drops of blood, though this was not true. Since then, she and Shah have developed a connection.

As fate would have it, both women are being housed at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas. As a result, they have had an opportunity to get acquainted, even bonding over hobbies they both use to pass time behind bars. With Shah still maintaining her looks through makeup tutorials and exercise, Holmes has sought the Bravo star's expertise.