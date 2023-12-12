Tragic Details About AnnaLynne McCord

In her essay for Cosmopolitan, McCord detailed her parents' cruel "painful and ritualistic" punishments. "We would have to bend over the bed, sometimes with our pants down, arms outstretched, and get spanked — with a ruler in our younger years and later with a paddle that my parents bought when they thought the ruler wasn't strong enough," she wrote.

According to McCord, she struggled with the conflicting nature of her parents' actions. On one hand, she felt they loved and supported her and always encouraged her to follow her dreams. On the other, she felt they hated her because of the pain they inflicted on her. The juxtaposition of abuse one day and fun family beach outings the next taught her that this is what love was supposed to feel like. "I would tell myself, 'Maybe it's not so bad,'" she wrote.

McCord understood that in her parents' eyes, they were just disciplining their children and didn't see their actions as abuse. Eventually, McCord's boyfriend encouraged her to confront her parents about her trauma. "I went home and told them, 'What you considered discipline, I considered abuse.' My dad cried; my mom seemed to be in denial. But it was an important step," she wrote.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.