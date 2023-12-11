Shannon Beador Speaks Out On Ex John Janssen's New Romance With Former Housewife

News of Shannon Beador's break-up with long-time boyfriend John Janssen made headlines in 2022, stunning those who followed their relationship drama throughout Season 17 of "The Real Housewives of Orange County." The two had been together three-and-half-years before Janssen broke things off only a week after filming had wrapped for the show's latest season.

Now, the stunningly transformed Beador is speaking out about her ex's new and unexpected relationship with former "RHOC" star Alexis Bellino, who appeared on the Bravo show during Seasons 5 through 8. "I'm not going to lie, I've been hurt," Beador told E! News. "I've been hurt a lot in the last couple of weeks because, No. 1, John said that he didn't want to be in the public eye, and he's thrust himself more into the public eye at this point. So, I'm quite confused about that."

The budding romance between Bellino and Janssen was confirmed to E! News in early December following Bellino's split from fiancé Andy Bohn. "Things are still very new and they're not using terms like boyfriend and girlfriend at this time," a source told the outlet. "But they're enjoying the companionship and happiness they bring to each other's lives."