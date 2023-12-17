Why TikTok Went Wild Over Paris Hilton Changing Her Son's Diaper

Paris Hilton has completely transformed. In the 2000s, she was making headlines as a hard-partying socialite with a "dumb blonde" persona on her reality show "The Simple Life" known for her catchphrase "That's hot." Now she's co-founded her own company — 11:11 Media — and she's a married mother of two. But she's still getting plenty of attention and this time it's on TikTok and it's about her changing her son Phoenix's diaper. More specifically, how long it was before she first changed Phoenix's diaper.

TikTok videos of Paris have gone viral for the reveal that she'd never before changed her son's diaper, even though he was a month old. The footage is from Season 2 of her reality show "Paris in Love" on Peacock, and it shows her introducing her then one-month-old son Phoenix to her sister Nicky Hilton. Paris says she's scared to change his diaper, to which Nicky asks, "You've never done it?" To which Paris replies, "No."

There appears to be a nanny in the background keeping a watchful eye on the situation. So it appears that Phoenix may have had his diaper only changed by a nanny during his first month in the world. And, of course, people had a lot to say on social media.