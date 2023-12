Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star Andre Braugher Dead At 61

Actor Andre Braugher has died at the age of 61. His death was confirmed on December 12 by Variety, who reached out to his publicist Jennifer Allen for confirmation. Braugher is best remembered for playing the character Captain Raymond Holt in the TV comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." The actor is survived by his wife, fellow actor Ami Brabson, and their three sons, Michael, Isaiah, and John.

More to come...