The Hilarious Way Theo James Met His Wife Ruth Kearney

Before British actor Theo James was a cast member of "The White Lotus" Season 2 and starred in "The Time Traveler's Wife" TV series, he was a student at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. James and his wife, actor Ruth Kearney, even met there. While James is more well-known due to his time in the "Divergent" franchise, both actors have found demonstrable success in their careers. The couple even collaborated on a project, "Sanditon."

In a 2020 interview with the Evening Standard, James discussed how he and Kearney studied together at the renowned theater school. When the interviewer asked if they met during a strange acting exercise where the students pretended to be animals, James responded with a laugh, "Yeah! Being frogs. We did all that animal s***." Although it's possible that he was exaggerating the truth of how they met for comedic effect, it's still a hilarious image.

James also had plenty of lovely things to say about Kearney in his interview, in general, gushing, "She's very sanguine, thoughtful and funny. It made sense pretty early on." The actor added that it can be difficult having a relationship as a well-known actor: "That can be really hard at times, but also that [brings] certain strengths [to] a relationship which helps us being together long term." Clearly, though, these two have figured out the secret to making it work.