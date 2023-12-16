Jack From Hook Is Unrecognizable Today

What started as a simple plan to get his hands on a video game system turned into a full-on Hollywood career. Starring in a handful of beloved films throughout the '90s, alongside A-listers such as Dustin Hoffman, Al Pacino, Madonna, and Robin Williams, Charlie Korsmo made a name for himself in the industry at an early age. "As I recall, I mostly wanted to get out of school and make enough money to buy a Nintendo," he told Case Western Reserve University. "I never saw acting as a lifelong career ambition."

After he played Jack in 1991's "Hook," Korsmo stepped away from acting for almost a decade. He would eventually return, but it wouldn't stick. Rather, the former child star grew up and followed a much different path, and put his faith, trust, and pixie dust into pursuing an education. Now a holder of multiple college degrees, published author, and professor, Charlie Korsmo continues to wow those who know him with his renowned accomplishments.

Korsmo, whose other notable credits include "Dick Tracy," "What About Bob?," and "Can't Hardly Wait," figured out early on that the acting thing just wasn't for him. Here's what he's been up to since you last saw him on the silver screen.