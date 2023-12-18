Tragic Details About Barry Keoghan's Life

The following article contains mentions of addiction.

Fans of Barry Keoghan know him as a dynamic Irish actor with a penchant for playing freaky, twisted, and dark characters. Keoghan's rise to stardom has been rapid and astronomic, from his Hollywood beginnings in 2017 in "Dunkirk” and "The Killing of a Sacred Deer" to his Oscar nomination in 2022 for "The Banshees of Inisherin." "Saltburn," Emerald Fennell's 2023 thriller starring Keoghan and Jacob Elordi, is divisive and buzzy, and just as twisted as one would hope from Keoghan. However, the Dublin-born star did not have an easy rise to the top.

Behind the glitz of Hollywood premieres lies a troubled childhood marked by adversity — foster homes, addiction, and the loss of a parent. Keoghan and his brother navigated 13 different foster homes, a turbulent experience marked by so much change that he can't remember a specific family. "It becomes one memory, it becomes a montage in your mind," Keoghan said of his foster families on the podcast "Joe" in 2018. The untimely death of their mother, at the age of 31 — the same age as Keoghan in 2023 — adds a poignant layer to the actor's narrative, highlighting the absence and struggle that characterized his formative years. Keoghan's ability to channel personal pain into his performances serves as a testament to the resilience and artistry that define this remarkable talent.