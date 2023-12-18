Tragic Details About Barry Keoghan's Life
The following article contains mentions of addiction.
Fans of Barry Keoghan know him as a dynamic Irish actor with a penchant for playing freaky, twisted, and dark characters. Keoghan's rise to stardom has been rapid and astronomic, from his Hollywood beginnings in 2017 in "Dunkirk” and "The Killing of a Sacred Deer" to his Oscar nomination in 2022 for "The Banshees of Inisherin." "Saltburn," Emerald Fennell's 2023 thriller starring Keoghan and Jacob Elordi, is divisive and buzzy, and just as twisted as one would hope from Keoghan. However, the Dublin-born star did not have an easy rise to the top.
Behind the glitz of Hollywood premieres lies a troubled childhood marked by adversity — foster homes, addiction, and the loss of a parent. Keoghan and his brother navigated 13 different foster homes, a turbulent experience marked by so much change that he can't remember a specific family. "It becomes one memory, it becomes a montage in your mind," Keoghan said of his foster families on the podcast "Joe" in 2018. The untimely death of their mother, at the age of 31 — the same age as Keoghan in 2023 — adds a poignant layer to the actor's narrative, highlighting the absence and struggle that characterized his formative years. Keoghan's ability to channel personal pain into his performances serves as a testament to the resilience and artistry that define this remarkable talent.
Barry Keoghan's mother struggled with addiction
Barry Keoghan hails from the neighborhood of Summerhill in Dublin, Ireland, an area known for its adversities and high drug trafficking. Tragically, his own mother fell victim to a heroin overdose, casting a shadow over Keoghan's formative years. Keoghan's journey through his mother's struggles has bestowed upon him a nuanced understanding of addiction. Throughout interviews, he refrains from assigning blame to his mother or any other individuals grappling with the disease. Instead, he contextualizes his mother as a victim of the pervasive drug culture in their neighborhood. This empathetic perspective sheds light on the broader societal challenges that contribute to the cycle of substance use.
Reflecting on those challenging times, Keoghan emphasizes how the "drugs epidemic," as described by The Irish Times, in his community once had a more devastating impact on families. "Back then, when [heroin] caught a lot of families, it was worse," he told The Irish Times. "It was a new drug. It was a new thing and people didn't know the effects. I think people are now more aware of it." Acknowledging the progress in awareness, he notes that while people still grapple with addiction in Summerhill, the situation is not as dire as it once was. "That's not to say that people aren't still struggling. There are a lot of people still struggling. I don't think it's gone yet. But there are not as many people on it."
Barry Keoghan's mother died when he was 12
Barry Keoghan, the accomplished actor known for his remarkable performances on screen, endured a profound tragedy at the tender age of 12 when his mother died due to a heroin overdose. The heartbreaking news, delivered by his grandmother and aunt, marked what Keoghan described to the "Joe" podcast as "the worst day of my life." This devastating loss, however, became a catalyst for a remarkable journey of resilience and success.
Keoghan opened up about the profound impact of losing a parent at a young age, acknowledging the common thread that children in similar situations often feel a heightened drive to succeed as a response to the inherent feeling of vulnerability. Reflecting on his own experience in an interview with the "Joe" podcast, Keoghan notes, "You can't go any lower than that, can you? So you only go up from there."
Following his mother's tragic passing, Keoghan found himself in a foster home. However, his grandmother fought for custody and eventually succeeded, bringing him back into a semblance of familial stability. Moving in with his grandmother, Keoghan said on the "Joe" podcast, "That was heaven. ... It's like having my mother again." In moments of reflection and preparation for auditions, Keoghan turns to prayer, directing his thoughts to his late mother. "I'm pretty, pretty sure she's right by my side all the time," he told GQ.
Barry Keoghan bounced around 13 different foster homes
Barry Keoghan's journey through foster care, a series of transitions that began when he was around 5 years old, has left an indelible mark on the accomplished actor. Reflecting on those early experiences, Keoghan acknowledges that he wasn't fully aware of the complexities of the situation. "As a kid, you don't know what's happening. ... It's only when get older that you can look back and ... get a bit of perspective," he told Ryan Tubridy on "The Late Late Show" in 2018. Keoghan remembers the bittersweet Saturdays when he would get to see his mother and she would take him and his brother to McDonald's. The weight of those moments lingers, marked by the complexities of familial ties strained by addiction. "It's a weird one," he said of the experience on "The Late Late Show."
While Keoghan emphasizes the kindness of the families in the foster homes, he doesn't shy away from the inherent challenges of the foster care system. "It's not a nice experience," he reflected on the "Joe" podcast. Recalling the initial entry into foster care, Keoghan describes it as an unpleasant process, emphasizing the difficulty of children being separated from their parents. The waiting area at the Irish social services office, where he awaited placement with a new family, represents a memory tinged with discomfort. Despite the challenges, Keoghan said that "it made me much, much stronger," expressing how he uses those hardships as "ammunition."
Barry Keoghan struggled with undiagnosed ADHD
Barry Keoghan candidly revealed his struggle with undiagnosed ADHD during his school years. Describing himself as a "big mess-up" academically, Keoghan disclosed to Vice that he found it challenging to concentrate and read books due to the racing thoughts characteristic of ADHD. Explaining that he was interested in history and English in school because of the stories, he said "I've never read a book, though. Never. Comics, I read a lot. I just can't hold concentration."
Keoghan acknowledged the impact of ADHD on his ability to concentrate, highlighting the constant mental chaos he experienced. This challenge ultimately led him to gravitate toward movies, where the visual and dynamic nature of storytelling provided an alternative outlet for his creative energies. Keoghan emphasized the transformative effect of medication on his condition to the Sunday World by saying, "My mind used to be like a traffic jam, crazy, and then with the medication, it's like: One car goes, then another car goes." The actor underscored the importance of recognizing and openly discussing ADHD, particularly in adults, shedding light on the positive impact that medication can have on managing the condition.
Barry Keoghan was banned from school plays and kicked out of movie theaters
Despite Barry Keoghan's passion for acting, he faced obstacles that could have deterred a less resilient individual. Keoghan's initial foray into acting occurred during a school Christmas play, an experience that was abruptly halted when he misbehaved and had the opportunity "taken away" from him, he revealed on the "Joe" podcast. Reflecting on this setback, Keoghan expressed to The Irish Times, "I thought, 'That's my acting career over.'"
However, the feeling that he got by being on stage was enough to light a fire under him as he said on the "Joe" podcast, "On stage that time in front of 600 people ... I got that feeling, you know, and everyone ... that attention... they all liked it, you know?" Keoghan's determination prevailed, and he found solace and purpose behind the camera, discovering a therapeutic outlet for expressing emotions and telling stories.
Keoghan's commitment to his craft extended beyond school plays. Instead of partaking in typical teenage activities, he chose to spend Saturday nights studying acting by watching movies. This dedication to his passion set him on the path to success. Facing financial constraints as a foster child, Keoghan resorted to unconventional means to pursue his love for cinema. Sneaking into movie theaters without paying became a resourceful way for him to immerse himself in the world of film, which resulted in him being banned from the local cinema, he informed The Guardian.
Barry Keoghan's dark characters take an emotional toll
Anyone familiar with Barry Keoghan's filmography knows that he has mastered the art of playing what GQ described as the "little freak" character. His roles are dark and emotionally intense, often chilling and twisted, like his rendition of Martin in "The Killing of a Sacred Deer" and Dominic in "The Banshees of Inisherin." Keoghan's challenging personal history may be directly related to this fact. Reflecting on his roles, Keoghan acknowledges the prevalence of stereotyping in casting, saying in an interview with Backstage, "The weird characters will come in to my agent. It's just about picking now and being careful with choices. But, yeah, I'm still trying to shake ["The Killing of a Sacred Deer"], to be quite honest."
Despite the emotional toll that such roles can take, Keoghan finds acting therapeutic, telling the "Joe" podcast, "It's getting some of the pain out and releasing it through this art form." Drawing from his past experiences, he incorporates elements of his journey into his performances, using acting as a medium to navigate and express complex emotions. While acknowledging the therapeutic aspects, Keoghan also conveys the challenging side of playing roles like those in "The Killing of a Sacred Deer," indicating that the psychological impact of such characters can linger. As he continues to explore diverse roles, Keoghan remains committed to pushing the boundaries of his craft, saying on the "Joe" podcast, "I think I'll take it to new levels."
Barry Keoghan and his girlfriend split just after their son was born
Barry Keoghan and Alyson Sandro ended their relationship in 2021 after two and a half years together, and only a year after their son was born. According to sources close to the couple who spoke to The Sun, the split was described as "incredibly sad" with disagreements revolving around Keoghan's late-night outings.
Rumors suggest that Sandro suspected Keoghan may have developed a close connection with a nurse. Despite the emotional challenges, both parties are reportedly determined to prioritize the well-being of their son, Brando. In a November 2023 interview with British Vogue, Keoghan expressed his "I've made it" moment as "My baby boy."
The breakup occurred shortly after Keoghan achieved massive success with the BAFTA-winning film "The Banshees of Inisherin," directed by Martin McDonagh. McDonagh praised Keoghan as "one of the best actors of his generation in the world today" (via The Guardian). The film's triumph seemed to coincide with relationship troubles, and The Sun's source acknowledged that Keoghan's romantic relationship with Sandro had suffered. However, it appears that Keoghan has not given up on romance. In December 2023, he was spotted in Los Angeles with pop star Sabrina Carpenter.
Barry Keoghan was the victim of a violent assault
In 2021, Barry Keoghan became the victim of a violent attack outside the G Hotel in Galway, Ireland. The Hollywood star, who was set to feature in Marvel's "Eternals," was discovered with severe facial injuries in the early hours of the morning. Emergency services rushed Keoghan to Galway University Hospital, where he received treatment for facial cuts before being released. The incident came to light when the actor was spotted walking outside the hotel, prompting a response from the Irish Gardaí.
Despite the alarming situation, Keoghan, aged 28 at the time, opted not to file a complaint regarding the assault. Local sources revealed that he had been in town to visit friends and the incident was kept discreet. A Garda spokesperson confirmed the incident, stating, "Gardaí did attend an incident at a hotel in the Wellpark area of Galway City on Sunday, August 15, 2021, after 3.30 a.m. An ambulance was also called and a man in his 20s was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made" (via the Sunday World).
He was arrested for public intoxication in 2022
Barry Keoghan faced a brief encounter with the law when he was arrested for public intoxication in April of 2022. According to the Irish Independent, the Irish police (Gardaí) responded to reports of a disorderly man on a balcony in a Clongriffin apartment complex in Dublin, Ireland.
Upon arrival, they found the 29-year-old actor in an intoxicated state and subsequently arrested him. Keoghan was taken to Coolock Garda Station, where he was processed before being released the next day. A source told the Irish Independent that "When [the Gardaí] arrived he wasn't threatening in any way but was arrested and brought to the Garda station, where he was dealt with before being released. The matter is finalised and nothing more will come of it." A family member of Keoghan's lived near the apartment complex, which may explain why he was there.
This arrest was likely made in accordance with Ireland's Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 2003, which states that it is a "public order offence to be drunk in a public place" and it is an "offence to engage in offensive conduct in a public place between the hours of midnight and 7 a.m." (via Ireland's Citizen Information).
Barry Keoghan questions his acting all the time
Despite his considerable success in the film industry, Barry Keoghan grapples with self-doubt and questioning when it comes to his acting career. The actor openly acknowledges that he is a worrier, especially when faced with the disappointment of not landing a role. For Keoghan, the process of pursuing a role requires three essential elements: "good director, good story, good character," as he said on the "Joe" podcast. If these criteria are met, he commits wholeheartedly, investing his passion and energy. "When I do go for a part, I put all my heart into it, and I want it, you know," he said on the podcast. However, when faced with rejection, he reflects on his approach, questioning whether he could have done something differently during auditions.
Keoghan's self-critical nature stems from his desire to avoid merely taking roles for the paycheck. Instead, he emphasizes the importance of maintaining a genuine passion for his work. This dedication to authenticity has been a driving force behind his involvement in notable films and collaborations with esteemed actors like Colin Farrell and Cillian Murphy. Despite the uncertainties, Keoghan's introspective approach to his craft underscores his commitment to delivering meaningful performances.
Barry Keoghan says that his experiences made him the actor he is today
Barry Keoghan, known for his compelling performances in films like "The Killing of a Sacred Deer" and "Dunkirk," believes that his life experiences have played a crucial role in shaping the actor he is today. For Keoghan, acting is not just a profession; it's a therapeutic outlet, a means of channeling the pain he's experienced throughout his life.
From a challenging childhood marked by foster care to navigating the rough terrain of Dublin's Summerhill, where heroin addiction was rampant, Keoghan found solace and inspiration in movies. Despite facing adversity, he made conscious choices that set him on a path toward success. Opting to stay in and watch movies on the weekends instead of joining his friends at the pub or going to the theater rather than playing football, these decisions, according to Keoghan, played a pivotal role in his journey.
Acting serves as a form of self-expression for Keoghan, allowing him to delve into his past experiences and infuse authenticity into his performances. He acknowledges that these experiences, whether consciously or subconsciously, seep into his work, bringing a genuine sense of emotion and realness to his characters. As he continues his acting career, Keoghan is poised to explore new levels of artistic expression, driven by the powerful impact of his own life story.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).