The Strange Way Donald Trump Just Tried To One-Up Obama

People who didn't know much about Donald Trump before 2016 learned more than their share once he was elected president. Trump was — and is — only too happy to share his opinions of himself at every opportunity. Spoiler alert: He thinks pretty highly of himself. With the 2024 elections on the horizon, Trump is busy on the campaign trail making his case for the Republican nomination. His speeches focus on reminding supporters of how great things were when he was in the White House, and how America quickly went down the tubes once Joe Biden took office. A second Trump presidency, he declares, is the country's only hope for avoiding total destruction. But Trump's recent attempt to prove he's fitter for the job is being met with laughter and dropped jaws.

Speaking at a rally in Iowa on December 13, 2023, Trump informed his followers he had recently been examined by Dr. Ronny Jackson, the former White House physician- turned Congressman. Declaring he had easily passed both his physical and cognitive exams, he went on, per HuffPost, "[Jackson] was my doctor. He was Obama's doctor, too, by the way. I said, 'Who's healthier?' He said, 'Sir, there's no contest.' I won't tell you the answer, but you know the answer, OK? It was me."

Trump also referenced a comment Jackson made in 2018: "He said, 'If he didn't eat junk food, he'd live to 200 years old.' That's my kind of a doctor."