Inside Hallmark Star Kyle Selig's Relationship With Erika Henningsen

Contrary to popular belief by fans of Kyle Selig and Erika Henningsen, the couple didn't meet for the first time when they landed their respective roles in "Mean Girls." Selig and Henningsen actually first met at a music festival in 2016, two years before they auditioned for "Mean Girls." Henningsen opened up to People about the start of their relationship and how they actually started dating.

"We did an out of town tryout for the show in Washington D.C. and started dating in the month between the end of that production and the start of rehearsals for the Broadway transfer," she told the outlet. "We basically gave ourselves a month to make sure we were certain we wanted to commit to working together at the same time as dating one another. Luckily, that month pretty much solidified for us that it was worth the risk."

The couple is grateful to the musical for bringing them together again and credits it for the strength of their relationship. In an Instagram post for Henningsen when she was playing her final performance in "Mean Girls" in 2020, Selig said, "When I started this job I thought I knew what I was going to get out of it. But I didn't know I'd meet my best friend. [...] I have loved every second of being by your side. ANNNNND jokes on all you guys, because I still get to see her everyday."