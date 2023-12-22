Inside Hallmark Star Kyle Selig's Relationship With Erika Henningsen
Musical theater actors know that "showmances," or romances that develop between two actors while they're in a particular show, hardly ever last. The flirtation is fun for a while, but eventually it fizzles out as the actors move on with their careers. However, in a rare turn of fate, the showmance between Kyle Selig and Erika Henningsen started strong — and continues to burn bright.
Selig is a jack of all trades in the entertainment industry, with credits from Broadway (such as "The Book of Mormon") and TV (like his Hallmark Channel debut in "Christmas at Tahoe" and "Welcome to Flatch"). Selig is most known for originating the role of Aaron Samuels in the original Broadway cast of "Mean Girls the Musical," an adaptation of the 2004 movie of the same name. Henningsen is also a Broadway and TV actor, appearing in the Peacock original series "Girls5Eva" and the revival of "Les Misérables" on Broadway. Like Selig, she is well-known for originating the role of Cady Heron in "Mean Girls the Musical." Playing love interests in a musical seems like the perfect start to a strong relationship.
Selig and Henningsen met prior to 'Mean Girls'
Contrary to popular belief by fans of Kyle Selig and Erika Henningsen, the couple didn't meet for the first time when they landed their respective roles in "Mean Girls." Selig and Henningsen actually first met at a music festival in 2016, two years before they auditioned for "Mean Girls." Henningsen opened up to People about the start of their relationship and how they actually started dating.
"We did an out of town tryout for the show in Washington D.C. and started dating in the month between the end of that production and the start of rehearsals for the Broadway transfer," she told the outlet. "We basically gave ourselves a month to make sure we were certain we wanted to commit to working together at the same time as dating one another. Luckily, that month pretty much solidified for us that it was worth the risk."
The couple is grateful to the musical for bringing them together again and credits it for the strength of their relationship. In an Instagram post for Henningsen when she was playing her final performance in "Mean Girls" in 2020, Selig said, "When I started this job I thought I knew what I was going to get out of it. But I didn't know I'd meet my best friend. [...] I have loved every second of being by your side. ANNNNND jokes on all you guys, because I still get to see her everyday."
Selig and Henningsen got engaged in 2021
2021 was a big year for Kyle Selig and Erika Henningsen, as the couple got engaged on a trip to Hawaii after three years of dating. Friends, family, and fans went wild as Selig captioned a photo of Henningsen wearing the ring, "I am lucky to have a best friend that has seen me through all the ups and downs, and I think I'd be stupid not to LOCK THAT DOWN. So we're doing this, officially. She said yes, btw, she's not just keeping the ring."
Selig and Henningsen clearly have a lot of love and respect for each other, and they love sharing it with their followers on social media. Specifically, Henningsen praised Selig for supporting her through the COVID-19 pandemic when Broadway and musical theater was shut down all over the country. She penned a sweet caption to him on his birthday in 2021. "Happy birth date to this man. [...] [W]hen I think of our years and especially this last year together, you have been the one human who can constantly balance me and bring me both up & out of a dark low or ground me in the midst of a stressful or surreal high. [...] Lennox [Selig and Henningsen's dog] says hi come home now, we love you."
The couple tied the knot in 2023
After nearly five years together, Kyle Selig and Erika Henningsen tied the knot on May 22, 2023 in New York City. Hosted at the Bowery Hotel, the couple was thrilled to be able to celebrate the special day with friends and family by their side. In an Instagram post, Henningsen shared her gratitude for everyone who helped them plan the day.
"Thank you Kyle Selig for convincing me to throw a party for the ages. Because weddings aren't just about the two people exchanging rings. They're about the countless family members, mentors and loved ones who guided them to the moment where they can stand in front of one another and commit to the unknown. And I am so grateful that we were able to share in that moment and mudita with so many."
Selig was equally as grateful for his now-wife, sharing with People that Henningsen has encouraged him to break out of his comfort zone every once in a while and pursue the things that he wants in life. He concluded with, "So much of what I love in my world is there because Erika brought it into my life." A Broadway showmance-turned-marriage for the ages, and we love to see it.