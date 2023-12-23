Why Bailee Madison Disappeared From Hallmark's Good Witch

The Hallmark Channel is mostly known for its large catalog of movies that premiere during the holidays every year, but a few shows have also gained traction on the channel. The series "Good Witch," which consists of seven seasons and 12 companion movies, became a fan-favorite franchise for Hallmark. The series starred Catherine Bell as Cassie Nightingale, and it followed her through the ups and downs of life as a witch in a small town.

One of the best parts of the series was the connection between Cassie and her daughter Grace, played by Bailee Madison. Seeing the young witch grow up and come into her own was a major part of the story, but Grace's story ended in the "Good Witch" season five finale when her character was written off and Madison exited the show. Thankfully, there was no bad blood between Madison and the series; the "Once Upon a Time" actress just felt like it was time to move on from "Good Witch" and explore other opportunities for her career.