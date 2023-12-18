Inside Love Is Blind Star Giannina Gibelli's Relationship With Blake Horstmann

Given Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann's rocky reality TV love life, it's understandable why they didn't rush into a relationship with one another. Despite meeting in December 2021 while filming "All Star Shore," the couple didn't publicly confirm that they were dating until June 2022. In an interview with E! News, Gibelli discussed their relationship and what she appreciates the most about Horstmann.

"I've never watched the Bachelor franchise or any of that so I didn't know who he was," she told the outlet. "He's very respectful, but I don't think that they know just how funny and spontaneous and dedicated he is. He's doing his DJ gig now and just watching him reach all these new heights and all these goals. I don't think a lot of people know that he has it in him, but he definitely does."

Horstmann also made an appearance on the podcast "How Guys Think" in July 2022, explaining why he wanted to take their relationship slow at the beginning. He said, "Though I did feel love for her pretty early on, I did wait until quite a few months in to say it just because I wanted to be sure. It's been fantastic."