Inside Love Is Blind Star Giannina Gibelli's Relationship With Blake Horstmann
In the world of reality TV dating shows, the success rate for relationships is relatively low. However, it's not unusual for reality TV stars from different franchises to connect after filming and form their own romance from there. Sometimes, they'll even meet on another series entirely, like Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann did while filming "All Star Shore" together in December 2021.
"All Star Shore" is a competition reality series that brings some of the most popular TV stars together to participate in challenges for a cash prize. While the show is not necessarily focused on love, when "Love Is Blind" alum Gibelli met former "The Bachelor" contestant Blake Horstmann, that was it for them. They kept their relationship casual and private for months, but once they realized that it was serious, the couple took a leap of faith and confirmed their relationship, much to fan's delight; they've been growing stronger ever since.
Horstmann and Gibelli kept the start of their relationship private
Given Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann's rocky reality TV love life, it's understandable why they didn't rush into a relationship with one another. Despite meeting in December 2021 while filming "All Star Shore," the couple didn't publicly confirm that they were dating until June 2022. In an interview with E! News, Gibelli discussed their relationship and what she appreciates the most about Horstmann.
"I've never watched the Bachelor franchise or any of that so I didn't know who he was," she told the outlet. "He's very respectful, but I don't think that they know just how funny and spontaneous and dedicated he is. He's doing his DJ gig now and just watching him reach all these new heights and all these goals. I don't think a lot of people know that he has it in him, but he definitely does."
Horstmann also made an appearance on the podcast "How Guys Think" in July 2022, explaining why he wanted to take their relationship slow at the beginning. He said, "Though I did feel love for her pretty early on, I did wait until quite a few months in to say it just because I wanted to be sure. It's been fantastic."
Horstmann and Gibelli are expanding their family
Even though Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli took their relationship slowly at first, they knew that it was serious after a few months. The couple decided to move in together in November 2022, and they were seen on social media celebrating their one year anniversary in December 2022 with a trip to Colorado. They continued posting sweet pictures together on their social media, until November 2023, when the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together in spring 2024. In an interview with E! News, Horstmann and Gibelli gushed over the upcoming addition to their family.
"We are completely over the moon," they said. "It was the best surprise we could have asked for and we can't wait to meet our little angel in just a few more months."
The news delighted the couple's friends, family, and followers when they posted it on social media. Horstmann and Gibelli also shared a video compilation of their loved ones' reactions to the announcement, commemorating the special moments when they told them the news. The couple was thrilled with everyone's support, telling People, "Needless to say, there was a lot of screaming, happy tears and jumping around. I think our friends' jaws are still on the ground. Our baby is so loved already."