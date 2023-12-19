What Crystal Hefner's Relationship With Her Stepsons Is Like Today

Crystal Hefner, the former Playboy Playmate, was the third and final wife of the late Playboy magnate Hugh Hefner. In addition to being Mrs. Hefner, Crystal also took on the role of stepmother, as Hugh had four children in total — three sons and a daughter. The couple, meanwhile, had no kids of their own. Hugh's first marriage to Mildred Williams, lasting from 1949 to 1959, resulted in two kids, David and Christie Hefner. He went on to marry Kimberly Conrad, a model, in 1989, the same year she was chosen as the Playboy Playmate of the Year.

They also welcomed two children, Marston and Cooper Hefner, born in 1990 and 1991, respectively. After Hugh's divorce from Conrad in 2009, the Playboy founder married Crystal in 2012. At the time, Marston was 22 and Cooper was 21. Given their relatively small age difference (Crystal was born in 1986), it's likely that she wasn't perceived as a traditional mother figure.

The same can surely be said of David and Christie, who in contrast are both over 30 years older than Crystal. The details of Hugh's kids' relationships with their father's wife remain unclear, but Crystal appears to have maintained a strong connection to Marston at the very least. Cooper, on the other hand, may have distanced himself from his stepmother entirely.