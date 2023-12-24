Val Chmerkovskiy's Wife Jenna Johnson Gave Xochitl Gomez Tons Of Support On DWTS

Season 32 of "Dancing With the Stars" bestowed the newly-renamed Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy upon reigning champions Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy, and it's a special victory, as this is Chmerkovskiy's third Mirrorball trophy. This third win comes with Gomez, who was the youngest competitor of the season. Known for her breakout role in Marvel's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," Gomez has never been formally trained in ballroom dance, but that didn't stop her determination in the competition.

Despite their stellar performances this season and Gomez's growth each week, her progress wasn't the only thing that secured the pair the trophy. The connection between Gomez and Chmerkovskiy was plain to see every time they stepped out in the ballroom, and it was their friendship that helped propel them towards the finale and ultimately won them the competition.

However, Chmerkovskiy wasn't the only one in Gomez's corner, supporting her through the challenges. His wife, fellow "DWTS" pro dancer Jenna Johnson, became the couple's biggest cheerleader by encouraging Gomez to overcome her nerves and perform to the best of her ability each week.