Our Body Language Expert Dives Into Prince Harry's Past Relationships

Prince Harry's relationship with Chelsy Davy, which lasted on and off from 2004 to 2011, was arguably his most serious relationship before his marriage to Meghan Markle. In 2006, the pair were photographed watching a polo match in Windsor, and the air looked frosty between them. Adrianne Carter, Body Language Expert, claimed, "The more space we instinctively put between another person literally, the more space there is away from them emotionally and mentally. In this picture, Harry and Chelsy look completely disconnected."

In reference to the myth that crossed arms can mean defensiveness, Carter added, "It can in some contexts show the person feels the need to comfort and protect themselves, particularly when their body language looks tense and not relaxed. Chelsy looks tense and she is self-comforting and protecting herself as shown by the way she is holding her arms across her body." And what about those serious facial expressions? "Their facial expressions are showing a tenseness and are closed emotionally," Carter asserted. "These are the typical faces of a couple that have argued very recently and are feeling very annoyed with each other."

The argument theory looks pretty clear in the photo, and it appears Harry might have been on the losing end. "Prince Harry is literally giving Chelsy the cold shoulder in this photo," Carter added. "We turn our back or angle our shoulders away from things that displease us or we don't like."