General Hospital: Will Sonny Finance Finn's Malpractice Defense? Here's What We Think

Despite being a ruthless mobster with an incredible amount of power, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), has always been known for his generosity to the Port Charles community on "General Hospital." In 1995, when his close friend Stone Cates (Michael Sutton) died from AIDS, he donated $30 million to General Hospital to create the Stone Cates Memorial AIDS wing, which became the catalyst for the hospital's annual Nurses' Ball fundraising event. He even donated his own blood to save the life of Brenda Barrett (Vanessa Marcil) in 1994.

His charitable side was illustrated again on the December 13 episode when he approached Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) and Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) — both of whom are patient advocates — to let them know that he was going to finance all of the hospital's holiday celebrations. The two women were shocked and ecstatic at his altruism, and he explained that the love his late father Mike Corbin (Max Gail) had for Christmas was what inspired him.

This generosity of spirit perhaps comes in the nick of time, because Dr. Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) is being sued for alleged malpractice in the death of a patient. But head of hospital Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson) and hospital board chair Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) have both agreed to back him, despite the fact that the suing family is very wealthy. Is it possible that Sonny will come to the rescue for what could be a drawn-out and expensive court battle?