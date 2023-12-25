Carole Middleton Reportedly Played A Larger Part In William & Kate's Romance Than We Knew

When Prince William and Kate Middleton, now Prince and Princess of Wales, announced their engagement in November 2010, some saw their fairytale dreams being realized — you know, the commoner being transformed into royalty. However, others labeled Kate a social climber because aristocracy is anything but dead in British society, and some had deemed the future queen consort's upbringing rife with status-seeking.

In fact, the Daily Mail reported that she was from a long line of "social climbing matriarchs." The most recent of those was her mother, Carole Middleton. Carole struck it big with her company Party Pieces, which sells décor and event supplies, in 1987. It started in Carole's kitchen, but soon, she had made millions from her business, giving her the means to offer her children better opportunities in life. They moved into a mansion and enrolled all three of their children in private schools. This privileged upbringing is what would give her kids the potential to make royal connections.

But according to Vanity Fair's "Dynasty" podcast, Kate was by no means noble. In fact, their family was reportedly known as the "Middleclass Middletons," with Kate and Pippa Middleton referred to as the "Wisteria Sisters," an ode to the climbing flower. Despite Kate's father coming from a well-to-do family, the press largely focused on working-class Carole. "From a very early age, she was determined to improve her own social situation," royal reporter Katie Nicholl said on the podcast — and getting Kate into St. Andrews University would help her do it.