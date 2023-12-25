Why You Don't See Ian Somerhalder In The Limelight Anymore

From hot-headed survivor Boone Carlyle on "Lost" to bad-boy bloodsucker Damon Salvatore on "The Vampire Diaries," actor Ian Somerhalder has played some of our favorite TV characters over the years. While these star-studded acting gigs tied him to the fast-paced Hollywood grind, the actor has shifted his career and life in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, instead of the bustling L.A. lifestyle, Somerhalder has been enjoying rural and eco-conscious living with his wife, fellow actor Nikki Reed, their children, and their plethora of farm animals. "I stepped away from acting a little over four years ago," Somerhalder told E! News in November 2023. "To raise my kids, build my companies, and get these films launched."

Though he's not actively pursuing acting anymore, the Louisiana native has been busy with other projects. Not only does he co-own Brother's Bond Bourbon with his former "The Vampire Diaries" castmate Paul Wesley, but he's also executive-produced the nature-based documentaries "Kiss the Ground" and "Common Ground."