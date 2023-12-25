Why You Don't See Ian Somerhalder In The Limelight Anymore
From hot-headed survivor Boone Carlyle on "Lost" to bad-boy bloodsucker Damon Salvatore on "The Vampire Diaries," actor Ian Somerhalder has played some of our favorite TV characters over the years. While these star-studded acting gigs tied him to the fast-paced Hollywood grind, the actor has shifted his career and life in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, instead of the bustling L.A. lifestyle, Somerhalder has been enjoying rural and eco-conscious living with his wife, fellow actor Nikki Reed, their children, and their plethora of farm animals. "I stepped away from acting a little over four years ago," Somerhalder told E! News in November 2023. "To raise my kids, build my companies, and get these films launched."
Though he's not actively pursuing acting anymore, the Louisiana native has been busy with other projects. Not only does he co-own Brother's Bond Bourbon with his former "The Vampire Diaries" castmate Paul Wesley, but he's also executive-produced the nature-based documentaries "Kiss the Ground" and "Common Ground."
Somerhalder has been working on projects outside of acting
Since he took a step back from acting, Ian Somerhalder has turned his attention to various passion projects. As he's built a rural lifestyle with his family, the actor has experienced a renewed interest in eco-friendly practices. "I'm gearing my entire life to be a rancher and to be a regenerative farmer," Somerhalder told EatingWell. "We have an organic farm that we practice regenerative agricultural practices on."
His focus on nature-friendly farming comes from environmental concerns, as Regeneration International explains that this agricultural method seeks to "reverse climate change by rebuilding soil organic matter and restoring degraded soil biodiversity." Somerhalder's ecological concerns have translated into his film work, as he's been involved in the nature-related projects "Kiss the Ground," "Common Ground," and "Tail of Two Farms" as a producer and narrator.
The "V-Wars" actor's environmental interests also translate into his alcohol brand, Brother's Bond Bourbon, which he co-founded with his former "The Vampire Diaries" colleague Paul Wesley. The company has transitioned into purchasing regenerative grains as a part of its commitment to sustainability, something that was announced in an Instagram post from October 2021.
The Vampire Diaries star is also focusing on family
While Ian Somerhalder has taken time to work on projects outside of acting, he's also been focusing on his family. The "Rules of Attraction" star wed fellow actor Nikki Reed, who you'll likely recognize as Roaslie from "The Twilight Saga," in 2015. Together, the couple has two kids, a daughter, named Bohdi, who was born in 2017, and a son, name unknown, who was born in 2023.
In an interview with People, Somerhalder opened up about how the COVID-19 pandemic changed his and his wife's perspective on their fast-paced lifestyle. "I think what the pandemic sort of did was show us that moments matter. Birthdays matter. Holidays matter. These small little granular moments with one another really matter," Somerhalder told the outlet. Reed also weighed on their family's change in pace.
"I made a conscious choice to give my child the most normal life possible," she said, explaining that the pandemic prompted their transition to rural living. "I promise that if anybody wants a feeling of ease, of peace, of calm, the answer is nature." While we'll definitely miss Somerhalder in his iconic roles, we're glad to see the beloved acting thriving in his new environment.