Here's What Happened To Olympic Track Star Marion Jones

In the early 2000s, no one dominated competitive running more than Marion Jones. The Los Angeles-born athlete swept the 2000 Olympic Games, breaking records to become the first woman ever to win five medals in the track-and-field category during the competition, according to Britannica. Jones could do no wrong, sprinting her way to victory to become not just a superstar runner, but an American icon. She should have been set for life, but what followed was something nobody saw coming.

Doping allegations, a strong denial, a highly publicized court case, and a subsequent prison term saw Jones spectacularly fall from grace in an Olympic medalist's worst nightmare. Her journey from stellar track prima donna to disgraced criminal was one of the biggest events in sporting history at the time. After her legal troubles, Jones gradually faded into obscurity, but what exactly led her to such a broken dream, and all these years later, where is she now?

Everyone knows that the court of public opinion isn't easily overcome, and coming back from such a betrayal of trust isn't easy, even after time has passed. Despite this, Jones has found herself carving out a life that is perhaps not as she imagined it but still allows her to put on her running shoes and be there at the front line — albeit from a distance. Let's take a look at the seminal rise and fall of Jones, a former role model turned disgraced sporting outcast.