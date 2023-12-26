Who Was Forest Whitaker's Late Ex-Wife Keisha?

Keisha Whitaker, ex-wife of director and actor Forest Whitaker, sadly passed away on December 7, 2023, though her cause of death has not yet been revealed at the time of writing. Though her ex was better known to the public, Keisha was an accomplished actor, producer, and philanthropist in her own right.

In addition to supporting Forest's career and being a mother to three children, Autumn, Sonnet, and True, Whitaker also appeared in the 2004 TV movie "Proud" and landed a hosting gig on TLC's fashion series, "Who Are You Wearing?" which aired in 2008 for one season. Whitaker also produced the 2008 documentary, "Kassim the Dream," which followed the life of Ugandan boxer Kassim "The Dream" Ouma.

Forest and Keisha Whitaker were divorced at the time of her death, having split in 2018 when Forest filed for divorce. He cited irreconcilable differences, though the couple never spoke publicly about the breakdown of their marriage or the possible emotional toll of the divorce. However, with Keisha's sudden death, many are curious to know more about the talented woman who was often in the background of her husband's illustrious career, though she established her own success.