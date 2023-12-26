Who Was Forest Whitaker's Late Ex-Wife Keisha?
Keisha Whitaker, ex-wife of director and actor Forest Whitaker, sadly passed away on December 7, 2023, though her cause of death has not yet been revealed at the time of writing. Though her ex was better known to the public, Keisha was an accomplished actor, producer, and philanthropist in her own right.
In addition to supporting Forest's career and being a mother to three children, Autumn, Sonnet, and True, Whitaker also appeared in the 2004 TV movie "Proud" and landed a hosting gig on TLC's fashion series, "Who Are You Wearing?" which aired in 2008 for one season. Whitaker also produced the 2008 documentary, "Kassim the Dream," which followed the life of Ugandan boxer Kassim "The Dream" Ouma.
Forest and Keisha Whitaker were divorced at the time of her death, having split in 2018 when Forest filed for divorce. He cited irreconcilable differences, though the couple never spoke publicly about the breakdown of their marriage or the possible emotional toll of the divorce. However, with Keisha's sudden death, many are curious to know more about the talented woman who was often in the background of her husband's illustrious career, though she established her own success.
Keisha Whitaker launched a cosmetics line with makeup artist, A.J. Crimson
Keisha Whitaker had other interests outside of the film industry. Keisha wanted to become an entrepreneur, and she first tried to launch a children's clothing line. However, Keisha placed this dream on hold because her children were young at the time. Years later, she turned her attention to the makeup industry, and in 2007, she launched her cosmetic line, Kissable Couture. The collection of lip glosses was a collaborative effort with celebrity makeup artist A.J. Crimson, who passed away in 2022.
When speaking with O Magazine in 2008, Keisha shared the inspiration behind the lip gloss line. "I was on a set, working as a host on a party-planning television show, and a makeup artist offered me a new product she had created. I thought it was just okay," she shared. "Two days later, I had lunch with A.J., who'd been given the same product. I realized then that we could design a much better, more successful line."
Though it seems Keisha and Crimson were off to a great start with Kissable Couture, the company only lasted a few years. The brand's website is no longer in service, and its social media account has not been active since 2011. It's unknown why the business partners chose to shut down the company, which had joined the list of celebrity beauty brands.
Keisha was an ambassador for a girls' empowerment group
Aside from her cosmetology enterprise, Keisha Whitaker worked closely with the Lynn, Massachusetts chapter of Girls Inc. The girls' empowerment group offers resources and programs to girls, particularly those from low-income and underserved areas. In 2009, Keisha became an ambassador of the organization. In the role, she was to participate in events for Girls Inc. of Lynn and spread the organization's mission.
It's unknown how long Keisha remained in partnership with the non-profit, but after being appointed to the role, she reflected on how Girls Inc. of Lynn helped her as a child. "I remember being a young girl growing up on the North Shore and how wonderful it was to find support at Girls Inc. I am grateful to have the opportunity to give back to Girls Inc. and hope that my involvement will inspire others to get involved," the philanthropist told Northshore Magazine in April 2009.
Girls Inc. of Lynn paid tribute to Keisha on their Facebook page after news spread of her death. While her untimely passing has hit her fans and loved ones hard, Keisha will surely be remembered for the amazing work that she has done.