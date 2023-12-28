How Johnny Cash's Daughter Rosanne Handled His Affair With June Carter

Johnny Cash and June Carter have one of the greatest country love stories of all time. The icons' tale of overcoming the pitfalls of fame and the industry has even produced hit songs and romantic films. However, it was also a considerable source of pain and sorrow for others in their orbit, including, most notably, Johnny's wife, Vivian Liberto, and his daughter, Rosanne Cash. Johnny and Liberto married in 1954 after he returned from the military and before he became a singing sensation. Rosanne, meanwhile, was the oldest of the couple's four daughters.

When Johnny's career took off, he began traveling for shows and events, and understandably, Liberto worried about the effect fame would have on their family. In the docuseries "Country Music," Rosanne admitted, "He wrote, 'I'm gonna stay true.' Of course that wasn't true," (via People). Carter and Johnny met backstage at his debut at Nashville's legendary Grand Ole Opry. The rising star was there following the success of "I Walk the Line," a song that was reportedly written as an ode to his steadfast love for his wife, who feared Johnny would embark on an affair.

At the time, Carter was married too and she would remain so until 1967, divorcing her husband just one year after Liberto divorced Johnny. "It seemed inevitable, though it was so painful for my mom," Rosanne sadly recalled of the tumultuous period in her life. But ultimately, it's a time she now reflects on with acceptance.