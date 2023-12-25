Kamar De Los Reyes, One Life To Live Actor, Dead At 56

Kamar de los Reyes, best known for playing Detective Antonio Vega on ABC's "One Life to Live," died on December 24, 2023, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A family spokesperson told the outlet that the 56-year-old actor, who also voiced "Call of Duty" bad guy Raul Menendez, had been diagnosed with cancer and died on Christmas Eve in Los Angeles.

Born in Puerto Rico, de los Reyes moved to Los Angeles, where he pursued an acting career. In addition to appearing in almost 300 episodes of "One Life to Live," some of his most notable roles included the "Sleepy Hollow" and "The Rookie" television series. He is survived by his wife, fellow actor and "One Life" alum Sherri Saum, and three sons — Caylen and twins Michael and John — as well as his extended family, according to Deadline.



Per TVLine, Saum's rep noted that de los Reyes finished filming his role in Sterling K. Brown's upcoming Hulu drama, "Washington Black," prior to his death, and he'll also occupy a significant role in Marvel's upcoming series, "Daredevil: Born Again."



More to come...