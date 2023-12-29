What We Know About Blake Lively And America Ferrera's Long Friendship

"The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" became a quick classic when it debuted in 2005, with audiences falling in love with the female friendship between its four denim-sharing leads. This long-distance connection isn't an on-screen exclusive, though, as the movie's leading ladies, America Ferrera, Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel, have maintained a real-life sisterhood over the years.

Fans of the quartet caught a glimpse into the long-running friendship between Lively and Ferrera when the "Gossip Girl" star took to Instagram in December 2023 to dedicate a heartwarming tribute to her former castmate. The post came in celebration of the "Ugly Betty" actor's leading role in "Barbie," the hit film directed by Greta Gerwig, as the four "Sisterhood" stars had reunited in New York City for a movie event.

"I was so happy to celebrate my denim sister @americaferrera She's the heart and soul of @barbiethemovie because she's the heart and soul of everything she's a part of," Lively wrote. "I've known her for 20 years. Since I was 16. I've watched her live, grow, soar, fall, make, break, push, fight, win, create, forge, disrupt, way make, lead, lead, lead." If this doesn't express the enduring bond between Lively and Ferrera, then we don't know what does.