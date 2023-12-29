What We Know About Blake Lively And America Ferrera's Long Friendship
"The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" became a quick classic when it debuted in 2005, with audiences falling in love with the female friendship between its four denim-sharing leads. This long-distance connection isn't an on-screen exclusive, though, as the movie's leading ladies, America Ferrera, Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel, have maintained a real-life sisterhood over the years.
Fans of the quartet caught a glimpse into the long-running friendship between Lively and Ferrera when the "Gossip Girl" star took to Instagram in December 2023 to dedicate a heartwarming tribute to her former castmate. The post came in celebration of the "Ugly Betty" actor's leading role in "Barbie," the hit film directed by Greta Gerwig, as the four "Sisterhood" stars had reunited in New York City for a movie event.
"I was so happy to celebrate my denim sister @americaferrera She's the heart and soul of @barbiethemovie because she's the heart and soul of everything she's a part of," Lively wrote. "I've known her for 20 years. Since I was 16. I've watched her live, grow, soar, fall, make, break, push, fight, win, create, forge, disrupt, way make, lead, lead, lead." If this doesn't express the enduring bond between Lively and Ferrera, then we don't know what does.
Lively has supported her friend over the years
Blake Lively's "Barbie" tribute to the stunningly transformed America Ferrera isn't the only time that "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" stars have demonstrated their real-life friendship. Back in 2016, Lively posted a now-deleted Instagram photo of her and Amber Tamblyn in support of Ferrera's "Superstore" comedy series. "Whoever isn't watching @americaferrera on Superstore right now is missin out!!" she captioned the photo.
According to Express, Lively was also responsible for planning Ferrera's surprise bachelorette party, something that the "Real Women Have Curves" star opened up about in an interview with Jimmy Fallon. "They took me to a restaurant and, of course, at each of our places was, like, a pair of jeans and arts and crafts," she continued. "So that night, restaurant-goers were treated to watching 'The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' decorate jeans."
Besides this, Lively has shown her love for Ferrera alongside their "Sisterhood" co-stars countless times over the years. In 2014, Ferrera shared her appreciation for the support of her former castmates, as Lively, Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel all attended a matinee showing of her off-Broadway theatre performance. In 2018, the quartet was also pictured celebrating Ferrera's pregnancy, with the California native posting a snapshot of her three friends with their hands on her baby bump.
The have had their awkward moments
America Ferrera and Blake Lively have clearly remained friends over the years, but that doesn't mean that the two "Sisterhood" stars haven't had rough patches in their friendship. Back in 2008, a clip of the two on a press tour for "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2" became popular, with many accusing Ferrera of rolling her eyes at Lively as she was questioned about her CW show "Gossip Girl."
In the past, Ferrera has expressed criticisms of the teen drama, telling Seventeen magazine that such shows typically feature warped representations of female friendship. "If you're watching 'The Hills' or '90210,' all the backstabbing shapes the way we act. I mean, I love Blake [Lively]; she's a wonderful friend of mine, but shows like 'Gossip Girl' kind of condition us to be mean," she said, per People. Despite this, Ferrera has otherwise only had kind things to say about her "Sisterhood" co-stars, opening up about how thankful she is for their ongoing connection.
"Our friendship now has gone on and involved so much more than the films we did together, that I sometimes forget that they're my 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' [co-stars,]" Ferrera told ET. "We've been a really big part of each other's lives and our journeys and it's really beautiful and I feel so lucky to have them."