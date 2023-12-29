What We Know About Busy Phillips' Children, Birdie And Cricket
Busy Phillips, renowned for her roles in popular '90s shows like "Freaks and Geeks" and "Dawson's Creek," seems to have found her most fulfilling role in life as a mother to her two daughters, Birdie and Cricket Silverstein. Phillips shares both of them with her estranged husband, screenwriter and producer Marc Silverstein, whom she married in 2007. They welcomed their first child, Birdie, about a year later, while Cricket was born in 2013. Despite Phillips and Marc separating in 2021, the young sisters appear to have a great relationship with both of them.
While it may be hard at times, Phillips embraced motherhood in its full form. In an interview with AOL, the actor shared, "[Motherhood is] incomparable. [It] breaks you open in a way you never thought possible, opens your heart, and teaches you a love you never knew." Notably, Phillips has always been open about her experience as a mom and hasn't shied away from giving credit where it's due. When speaking to Yahoo Life, she acknowledged the support of family and friends, including her ex-husband, as integral to her parenting journey.
While Phillips gives her all to motherhood, Birdie and Cricket still find her less than hip. In her conversation with Yahoo Life, Phillips humorously admitted, "My kids think I'm so embarrassing... My kids like me enough, I think, but they do not think I'm cool." As typical kids, it's likely they'll outgrow this phase. In the meantime, here's what we know about Birdie and Cricket.
Birdie Silverstein is a typical teenager living through unique experiences
According to her famous mother, Birdie Silverstein is just your typical teenager. In a talk with Us Weekly, Busy Phillips shared, "Birdie loves lots of Taylor Swift and Glossier makeup, YouTube videos, and going to the movies and stuff that teenagers are into." However, in 2023, Birdie expressed a desire for a unique high school experience — she wanted to go to a boarding school in Sweden, as Phillips revealed to People. After some persuasion from Marc Silverstein, Birdie enrolled in the Swedish program for an undisclosed amount of time.
While the family was adjusting to Birdie's departure, an unexpected medical emergency happened in Stockholm when Birdie experienced a seizure while at the movies with a friend, Page Six reported. Despite the trauma of the incident, according to Phillips' Instagram announcement, Birdie fortunately did not suffer any lasting consequences and returned home to the United States.
Notably, in 2021, Phillips revealed on her podcast "Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best" that Birdie, who was 12 at the time, identifies as gay and prefers they/them pronouns, according to Page Six. The actor candidly shed light on learning her child's new pronouns, admitting that she doesn't always get them right. In 2023, Birdie reverted back to she/her pronouns, Phillips told Page Six. As Phillips continues to navigate parenthood with dedication, it's clear she's doing something right. Under a sweet snap of the mother-daughter duo attending a Harry Styles concert, Phillips shared that Birdie views her as her best friend.
Cricket Silverstein is as special as her name, according to her mom
Cricket Silverstein might be the youngest in her family, but she's already leaving her mark on the world. Celebrating her 10th birthday in 2023, Busy Phillips took to her Instagram account to praise her second-born. "A true living unicorn. A person who defies expectations and description and lives so fully in the moment, she sometimes eats [two] lunches," her mom jokingly penned. When speaking to Us Weekly, Phillips revealed that the youngster has a penchant for creative expression, sharing, "Cricket's very into animation, drawing, art, and writing stories."
As her older sister left home to attend a Swedish boarding school, Cricket had to get used to being without her. "There's a real sweetness that they've had with one another," Phillips shared with People about the sisters coming to terms with being separated for extended periods of time.
While Cricket still has plenty of time to grow into the person she's destined to be, her unique name might set her up for success. In a 2014 interview with People, Phillips revealed her estranged partner was the mastermind behind the distinctive moniker. Marc Silverstein crafted a compelling backstory, convincing Phillips that the name "Cricket" would shape their daughter into a loving and fun individual. So far, the prediction appears to hold true, and we can't wait for Cricket to take the stage.