What We Know About Busy Phillips' Children, Birdie And Cricket

Busy Phillips, renowned for her roles in popular '90s shows like "Freaks and Geeks" and "Dawson's Creek," seems to have found her most fulfilling role in life as a mother to her two daughters, Birdie and Cricket Silverstein. Phillips shares both of them with her estranged husband, screenwriter and producer Marc Silverstein, whom she married in 2007. They welcomed their first child, Birdie, about a year later, while Cricket was born in 2013. Despite Phillips and Marc separating in 2021, the young sisters appear to have a great relationship with both of them.

While it may be hard at times, Phillips embraced motherhood in its full form. In an interview with AOL, the actor shared, "[Motherhood is] incomparable. [It] breaks you open in a way you never thought possible, opens your heart, and teaches you a love you never knew." Notably, Phillips has always been open about her experience as a mom and hasn't shied away from giving credit where it's due. When speaking to Yahoo Life, she acknowledged the support of family and friends, including her ex-husband, as integral to her parenting journey.

While Phillips gives her all to motherhood, Birdie and Cricket still find her less than hip. In her conversation with Yahoo Life, Phillips humorously admitted, "My kids think I'm so embarrassing... My kids like me enough, I think, but they do not think I'm cool." As typical kids, it's likely they'll outgrow this phase. In the meantime, here's what we know about Birdie and Cricket.