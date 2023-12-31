Why The Biden Administration Was Sued Over Prince Harry's Past Drug Use

A few years after the move to California, Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" was released, and in it, he is open about his past drug use, including trying cocaine. "At someone's house, during a hunting weekend, I was offered a line, and since then I had consumed some more," Harry wrote. "It wasn't very fun, and it didn't make me feel especially happy as seemed to happen to others, but it did make me feel different, and that was my main objective. To feel. To be different." He also talks about using marijuana and magic mushrooms.

By mentioning his drug use in his memoir, Prince Harry has given up a right to privacy in regards to that aspect of his visa application, or so argues the Heritage Foundation. The Heritage Foundation posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, explaining that their Freedom of Information Act request centered on wanting to know if Prince Harry, as a "celebrity elite," got preferential treatment in getting his visa application approved, and they want to know if he lied in the section on drug use or if he was given a waiver. The initial request was denied by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. In the ensuing lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), it was stated that Prince Harry's visa application was a matter of "immense public interest."