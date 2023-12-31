Harrowing Details Of Todd Chrisley's Stay In Prison

During the shocking talk with Chris Cuomo for NewsNation, Todd Chrisley did not hold back about his prison stay. Much of his disdain was surrounding the nutrition inside the facility. "It is so disgustingly filthy. The food is literally, I'm not exaggerating — the food is dated, and it's out of date by, at minimum, a year. It's a year past expiration," Chrisley explained.

As if this was not dreadful enough, Chrisley says the meals are frequently tainted by animals, which have infiltrated the pantry where the prison stores its food supply. The vivacious former businessman shared, "You've got rats, you've got squirrels in the storage facility where the food is. They just covered it up with plastic and then tore the ceiling out because of all the black mold and found a dead cat in the ceiling, and it dropped down on the top of the food."

Allegations such as these are alarming, especially with the current outrage surrounding prison and jail conditions nationwide. One recent case is that of Georgia's Fulton County Jail, which is infamously facing scrutiny after an inmate died in September 2023 after a bed bug infestation took over his cell. Therefore, Chrisley may have a valid argument regarding how inmates are forced to live.