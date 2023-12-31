Harrowing Details Of Todd Chrisley's Stay In Prison
Reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley started their federal prison sentences in January 2023. The couple was found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud after prosecutors say the wealthy couple conned community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. For his crimes, Todd received 12 years in prison, while his wife was given seven years behind bars.
To tackle the years of imprisonment, Julie reportedly passes time at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, by playing cards and attending church. Todd allegedly works in the chapel at the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida. However, the Chrisley family patriarch is going through a rough time behind bars. On December 8, 2023, Todd conducted his first interview since the start of his sentence with NewsNation. During the chat, the "Chrisley Knows Best" dad detailed the horrific conditions he has been subjected to inside the minimum-security prison.
Todd Chrisley says the prison is serving soiled and expired food
During the shocking talk with Chris Cuomo for NewsNation, Todd Chrisley did not hold back about his prison stay. Much of his disdain was surrounding the nutrition inside the facility. "It is so disgustingly filthy. The food is literally, I'm not exaggerating — the food is dated, and it's out of date by, at minimum, a year. It's a year past expiration," Chrisley explained.
As if this was not dreadful enough, Chrisley says the meals are frequently tainted by animals, which have infiltrated the pantry where the prison stores its food supply. The vivacious former businessman shared, "You've got rats, you've got squirrels in the storage facility where the food is. They just covered it up with plastic and then tore the ceiling out because of all the black mold and found a dead cat in the ceiling, and it dropped down on the top of the food."
Allegations such as these are alarming, especially with the current outrage surrounding prison and jail conditions nationwide. One recent case is that of Georgia's Fulton County Jail, which is infamously facing scrutiny after an inmate died in September 2023 after a bed bug infestation took over his cell. Therefore, Chrisley may have a valid argument regarding how inmates are forced to live.
Chrisley says someone from the prison has tried to extort his family
With the food issues already weighing heavily on him while imprisoned, Todd Chrisley has also accused someone inside the Federal Prison Camp of trying to get money out of his family. The supposed extortion plot began with a picture, which he had no idea was taken. "There was a photograph taken of me while I was sleeping and sent to my daughter, asking for $2,600 a month for my protection," Chrisley revealed. While it's unclear who may have snapped the image, he does believe employees may be trying to "humble" him. Chrisley says this has been evident when it comes to his commissary, with officials allegedly limiting what he spends his money on.
Chrisley's allegation aligns with those of his daughter, Savannah, who has spoken out for months about the mistreatment her family faces while incarcerated. In September 2023, she told Entertainment Tonight that the facilities housing her parents oftentimes are without air conditioning and are withholding medical care. Speaking with the outlet again in November 2023, Savannah said matters had gotten more dire, with her famous parents now being subjected to retaliation after she began speaking out. Unfortunately, Chrisley won't be coming home until 2033, while Julie is slated to be freed in 2028, meaning they could be subjected to such dire straits for quite some time.