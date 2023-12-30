What Former First Ladies Look Like Without Makeup
They're bold. They're fierce and seemingly flawless. They are some of the most important figures in history. They're America's First Ladies. As the wife (still waiting on there to be a first "gentleman") of the President of the United States, first ladies hold the fascination of the world, and they've been doing so since the country's inception. From Martha Washington to Jackie Kennedy, every First Lady brings something new to the White House and the country. For example, First Lady Jill Biden has worked with the Joining Forces organization to help support the military and their families.
While their charitable works are at the forefront of each first lady's resume, people just can't help but also be mesmerized by the looks of these classy women. Everything from their hairstyles to the outfits they wear are analyzed. They are the style icons of today, the trendsetters who make an impact on history with their fashion choices, and as such, there must be some pressure to present themselves as nearly flawless. But as much as these ladies like to step out dressed to the nines at public events, even they, like the rest of us, enjoy having a day where they can go makeup-free.
Ever what former FLOTUSes look like without all that glam? Here are three recent first ladies who have gone makeup-free.
Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton, girl boss that she is, has worn many titles over the years. She initially made a name for herself as a lawyer during her early career before transitioning to being both a first lady and advisor when her husband, Bill Clinton, became president of the United States. Although Bill had a very problematic time in office, Hillary was much better received by the public. She went on to win a seat in the Senate in 2000 and was appointed Secretary of State in 2009.
Through the ups and downs of her life, Hillary has stayed on point in the fashion game. She's the first lady who made pantsuits popular again. The stylish two-piece outfit has become nearly synonymous with her while she was running for president in the 2016 election.
Her makeup game is spot-on as well. She usually opts for a toned-down look when she wears makeup, but she has no issue showing off her makeup-free face as well. The former first lady posted a makeup-less photo to her Instagram. Even though she wore a mask in the picture, you can clearly see she isn't wearing any makeup, and she verifies this in the photo's caption. Hillary looks natural and confident in the photo, and she seems more than happy to share her natural look with her social media followers.
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama is the queen of natural and an advocate of loving your body. The first Black FLOTUS and wife to former President Barack Obama has famously embraced her natural curls. It was a big move, considering she'd been afraid to do so while her husband was in office, as reported by the Washington Post. She's also a huge proponent of consuming natural foods, as her health food line PLEZi Nutrition demonstrates.
It turns out that she's a supporter of loving your natural face, too, as she's happily flaunted her own makeup-free face on a few occasions. On one such occasion, the former FLOTUS took to Instagram to thank her followers for wishing her a happy 57th birthday. She also took a moment to address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "I know this past year has been difficult for us all on so many levels," the motivational speaker captioned her post, "so I just hope you all are taking care of yourselves and finding joy in the smallest moments." Alongside the touching caption was a picture of Michelle without a speck of makeup on her. The First Lady looks incredibly healthy and glowing even without makeup. It looks like all those years of focusing on health have made her makeup-free face glow.
Melania Trump
Melania with no makeup pic.twitter.com/QD15dsgPa4— Ultra Libertarian. Don't tread on ANYONE. (@HoundTheLibs) August 7, 2022
As a former model and a former first lady, Melania Trump has become a fixation for anyone who loves to keep up with the fashion of the rich and famous. Love her or hate her, Melania and her style team are pros at finding outfits and makeup styles that say "conservative first lady." Of course, with a husband as controversial as former President Donald Trump, Melania usually finds herself in the headlines for something her husband has done instead of her fashion choices and makeup.
Maybe it's because of her celebrity status. but you'll rarely catch the fashionable Melania in public without makeup. She's famous for her mascara-coated lashes, mauve lipstick, and butter-blonde hair styled to perfection. So when the Daily Mail managed to capture a shot of the first lady not wearing any makeup, it took us all by surprise how normal she appeared. Rocking a messy bun and a baggy white T-shirt, the first lady looked less like a classy cover girl and more like a down-to-earth, girl next door.
Embracing your natural face is a trend we're totally on board with. We're happy to see that these former first ladies are leading the way in normalizing going makeup-free.