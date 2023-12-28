Trump Remembers His Home Alone 2 Cameo Differently Than Director

"Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," released in 1992, capitalized on the wild success of the first "Home Alone" movie, which came out in 1990. Both movies are among the highest-grossing holiday films ever, and watching them has become a beloved holiday tradition for many families. Fans of the films know that Donald Trump has a cameo in "Home Alone 2," and Trump recently posted to Truth Social about his memories of the movie and how he came to be in it: "30 years ago (how time flies!), Director Chris Columbus, and others, were begging me to make a cameo appearance in Home Alone 2. They rented the Plaza Hotel in New York, which I owned at the time. I was very busy, and didn't want to do it. They were very nice, but above all, persistent. I agreed, and the rest is history!"

This wasn't just a trip down memory lane for Trump; it seems to have been posted specifically in response to a resurfaced interview with Columbus talking about the "Home Alone" movies, and the two men's recollections seem significantly different. Trump said he was begged to do it, while Columbus told Business Insider that Trump "bull[ied] his way into the movie."