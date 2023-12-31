How Hallmark Alum Danica McKellar And David Haydn-Jones Really Feel About Working Together

Before she was a Great American Family favorite, Danica McKellar made a name for herself as a Hallmark star. She graced over a dozen of the network's original movies before she left the Hallmark Channel, solidifying her status as one of their most recognizable faces. Still, her transition to GAC hasn't been much of a departure despite a more responsible role, as "The Wonder Years" star found herself working alongside some old Hallmark co-stars.

Teaming up with her former Hallmark Channel colleague, David Haydn-Jones, McKellar co-stars in the 2023 GAC movie "Swing Into Romance," a heartwarming blend of dance and love. The Hallmark alumni joined forces once again, marking their first on-screen reunion since they starred in Hallmark's 2016 holiday romance, "My Christmas Dream." Their experience under a new network was as fun as ever, mimicking the time they spent together seven years earlier.

"This was probably the most fun I've ever had shooting a movie," McKellar told the Digital Journal about filming "Swing Into Romance," praising Haydn-Jones as devoted for his commitment to learning how to dance properly. She noted: "David put in the time, and I couldn't have been prouder of him. [He] really did a great job." Still, McKellar was there to guide him every step of the way, as she was on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2014.