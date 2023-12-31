How Hallmark Alum Danica McKellar And David Haydn-Jones Really Feel About Working Together
Before she was a Great American Family favorite, Danica McKellar made a name for herself as a Hallmark star. She graced over a dozen of the network's original movies before she left the Hallmark Channel, solidifying her status as one of their most recognizable faces. Still, her transition to GAC hasn't been much of a departure despite a more responsible role, as "The Wonder Years" star found herself working alongside some old Hallmark co-stars.
Teaming up with her former Hallmark Channel colleague, David Haydn-Jones, McKellar co-stars in the 2023 GAC movie "Swing Into Romance," a heartwarming blend of dance and love. The Hallmark alumni joined forces once again, marking their first on-screen reunion since they starred in Hallmark's 2016 holiday romance, "My Christmas Dream." Their experience under a new network was as fun as ever, mimicking the time they spent together seven years earlier.
"This was probably the most fun I've ever had shooting a movie," McKellar told the Digital Journal about filming "Swing Into Romance," praising Haydn-Jones as devoted for his commitment to learning how to dance properly. She noted: "David put in the time, and I couldn't have been prouder of him. [He] really did a great job." Still, McKellar was there to guide him every step of the way, as she was on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2014.
Danica McKellar helped David Haydn-Jones learn his dance moves for their GAC movie
When speaking to Movie Guide about the experience, David Haydn-Jones shared it was no easy task to put on dancing shoes for real. "I really only had three weeks to rehearse this," the actor shared. As Danica McKellar tackled samba, tango, salsa, and other dances during her "Dancing with the Stars" gig, she made sure to provide Haydn-Jones with all the information necessary to turn him into a real-life dancer. "It was the hardest thing I've ever done as an actor," Haydn-Jones told Movie Guide, explaining, "That energy, the lead, the touch, and the signaling; it is such a specific skill set."
In both films, the now-GAC couple portrays love interests. In "Swing Into Romance," McKellar took on the role of Christine, an ex-dancer striving to rescue her family's business by returning to dance, a journey that involves partnering with her former fiancé, Matthew, played by Haydn-Jones. Interestingly, in "My Christmas Dream," McKellar was Christina, a store manager in need of assistance from a handyman, portrayed by Haydn-Jones, whom she had fired just days earlier.
The co-star duo also had a great time filming "My Christmas Dream," even though no part of it was nearly as exciting as the dance sequences in "Swing Into Romance." In an interview with the Hallmark Channel, Haydn-Jones gushed, "We've had so much fun, scene to scene, the whole movie."
The former Hallmark stars have a shared love for math
In addition to enjoying their time together for the sheer joy of it, David Haydn-Jones and Danica McKellar had a genuine connection as soon as they met. During her interview with the Hallmark Channel, McKellar revealed that they both have a penchant for mathematics — Haydn-Jones went to college on a math scholarship, while she holds a Ph.D. in math and is a best-selling author of children's math books. "We just totally hit it off. He is a total nerd who doesn't like to admit it," McKellar jokingly said. Haydn-Jones shared the sentiment in his interview, too, noting: "We've had great chemistry. We're like a brother and sister in terms of how we tease each other."
When speaking to People about the project, McKellar shared that it was her dream to reprise her dancing role in a Hallmark movie ever since "Dancing with the Stars" came to an end when she was voted off in Week 8. While the Hallmark Channel fulfilled this dream for her, the star decided to part ways with the network in 2021, as reported by Deadline. The reasons behind Haydn-Jones's move from Hallmark to GAC remain unclear, including whether it is a permanent transition or if he plans to work with both networks. Other than "My Christmas Dream," Haydn-Jones starred in a number of Hallmark's popular movies, such as "A Bramble House Christmas," "Dear Santa," and "Five More Minutes."