The Reason Prince Archie's Godfather Didn't Invite Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To His Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly not been invited to Hugh Grosvenor's wedding. Grosvenor just so happens to be Prince Archie's godfather and he's getting married to his fianceé Olivia Henson in June 2024, per Page Six. And of course, royal fans and critics alike want to know the real reason why.

Ever since the Sussexes pulled the plug on their working relationship with the Royal Family back in 2020, they've spent more time in California than back in the United Kingdom. But before then, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were regulars in royal society circles and often attended weddings with the other royals and the same circle of friends that Prince Harry had grown up with. Harry and Meghan were at his best friend Tom Inskip's Jamaican wedding back in 2017. They were also in attendance for Charlie van Straubenzee's wedding in 2018, who is also one of Harry's best mates.

But it looks like the wedding invites for Harry and Megan have suddenly gotten lost in the mail because the royal duo have not attended a society wedding since becoming financially independent royals. It's been suggested that they were not invited by Grosvenor who reportedly wants to avoid drama on his big day.