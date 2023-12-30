The Reason Prince Archie's Godfather Didn't Invite Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To His Wedding
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly not been invited to Hugh Grosvenor's wedding. Grosvenor just so happens to be Prince Archie's godfather and he's getting married to his fianceé Olivia Henson in June 2024, per Page Six. And of course, royal fans and critics alike want to know the real reason why.
Ever since the Sussexes pulled the plug on their working relationship with the Royal Family back in 2020, they've spent more time in California than back in the United Kingdom. But before then, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were regulars in royal society circles and often attended weddings with the other royals and the same circle of friends that Prince Harry had grown up with. Harry and Meghan were at his best friend Tom Inskip's Jamaican wedding back in 2017. They were also in attendance for Charlie van Straubenzee's wedding in 2018, who is also one of Harry's best mates.
But it looks like the wedding invites for Harry and Megan have suddenly gotten lost in the mail because the royal duo have not attended a society wedding since becoming financially independent royals. It's been suggested that they were not invited by Grosvenor who reportedly wants to avoid drama on his big day.
The groom reportedly doesn't want the negative attention
Because of all the negative press that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received due to their ongoing feud with the royals, Prince Archie's godfather, Hugh Grosvenor, has reportedly decided not to invite the Sussexes to his wedding. Relations between Prince Harry and his father, King Charles III, and his brother, William, Prince of Wales, have been complicated, to say the least. Things just haven't been the same for the Duke of Sussex and his family members ever since he and Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey for their tell-all interview back in 2021. Harry's tell-all book, "Spare," has just made things worse between him and the royals.
As far as Grosvenor is concerned, he wants to avoid any royal drama at all costs. One source told The Sunday Times, "Hugh is one of the very few close friends of William and Harry's who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both. He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up, but realizes it's unlikely to happen before the wedding."
This wasn't the only time someone feared the Sussexes would cause a stir before their wedding. Back in 2017, Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton reportedly didn't want Meghan at her wedding because of all the media attention Meghan would have gotten at the time. Meghan did not attend the wedding ceremony but did come with Prince Harry to the reception.
Harry and Meghan reportedly did get a save the date card
While it's hard to say if wedding invites still do get lost in the mail these days, Page Six received another report that says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did get a "save the date" for Hugh Grosvenor's wedding. An insider told the site, "Harry actually got a 'save the date' card a few months ago but called Hugh and said it would be too awkward if he and Meghan Markle attended, so he made his apologies and Hugh understood."
One of the reasons why Harry supposedly thinks it would be awkward to attend the wedding is because William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, would also be there, too. The last time the former 'Fab Four' were together as a unit was during their walkabout outside of Windsor Castle shortly after Queen Elizabeth II died back in September 2022. Seeing how the Princess of Wales felt like being so close to her in-laws was difficult for her at a time of grief, one can only imagine how the royals would feel seeing each other at a wedding. There's already enough awkwardness when the bride and groom seat you at a table with relatives that you haven't seen in years, let alone relatives that you're feuding with.