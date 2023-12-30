Royal Fans Think Sarah Ferguson Wants To Rekindle Her Romance With Prince Andrew

Note: This article discusses sexual assault.

Sarah Ferguson's post-divorce relationship with her ex-husband Prince Andrew has been an interesting one. She's gone on the record to defend him, calling him "a kind, good man" and grandfather despite the sexual assault lawsuit that was brought upon him by his accuser Virginia Giuffre, according to Us Weekly. If that weren't enough, in 2015, she also called the father of her two children "the greatest man there is," adding, "It was the finest moment of my life in 1986 when I married him. He is a great man, the best in the world," per the Independent.

She made her comments to the press after leaving her luxury winter home in Switzerland — the same home she reportedly shared with Prince Andrew — after he was accused of a little too much time with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The Duchess of York has been living in the Royal Lodge with her ex for many years too, as detailed by Hello! Magazine.

Seeing how Sarah and Andrew are the closest divorced couple that the royal family has perhaps ever seen, it would only make sense for fans to think that she wants to rekindle her relationship with the prince. Furthermore, her latest appearance with the Duke of York has certainly raised a lot of eyebrows about a possible reunion between the two of them.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).